The Linda Lindas Share Cover of The Go-Go's 'Tonite'

Beloved Los Angeles punk band The Linda Lindas share a cover of The Go-Gos's classic "Tonite."

Of the cover the band says: "The Linda Lindas started out as a cover band, and we've played more songs by The Go-Go's than anyone else. And even after we started to write our own songs, we never stopped playing 'Tonite.' We love the idea of us going out and owning our town, and 'Tonite' is as fun to play as it is empowering--especially the part where we all sing together.

'We rule the streets tonite until the morning light' and so should our fans. Because the cover is such a hit at shows, we decided to record a studio version to pay tribute to the greatest all-female rock band of all time, a crucial part of the L.A. punk scene, and our heroes."

The Linda Lindas are currently on tour, which includes dates with Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Japanese Breakfast this fall. All dates below.

The band's debut album was released earlier this year to wide critical praise with The New York Times calling it "a combination of wholesome and fierce" and Pitchfork hailing it as "the most heartwarming record of the year." Growing Up is out now via Epitaph Records.

The Linda Lindas first played together as members of a pickup new wave cover band of kids assembled by Kristin Kontrol (Dum Dum Girls) for Girlschool LA in 2018 and then formed their own garage punk group soon after. Sisters Mila de la Garza (drummer, now 11) and Lucia de la Garza (guitar, 14), cousin Eloise Wong (bass, 13), and family friend Bela Salazar (guitar, 17) developed their chops as regulars at all-ages matinees in Chinatown, where they played with original L.A. punks like The Dils, Phranc, and Alley Cats; went on to open for riot grrrl legends Bikini Kill and architect Alice Bag as well as DIY heavyweights Best Coast and Bleached; and were eventually featured in Amy Poehler's movie Moxie.

The Linda Lindas went on to self-release a four-song EP, make their own videos and grow a following beyond Los Angeles. But they never expected or could have even dreamed that their performance of "Racist, Sexist Boy" for the Los Angeles Public Library in May 2021 would put them smack in the middle of the cultural zeitgeist. "It can be comforting, in times like these, to be slapped cold by undeniable truth.

And so it is with The Linda Lindas a band made up of four Asian and Latina teens and tweens [who] have generated a significant wave of attention in the three years since the band was founded," said the New York Times. "And this new song, which Eloise said was inspired by a real-life experience, is a needs-no-explanation distillation of righteous anger. It's severely relatable."

A month later, The Linda Lindas got to work on their first full-length LP. Having written a mountain of new material individually while sheltering in place and attending class virtually, the band was more than ready to enter the studio where Carlos de la Garza oversaw recording and production. The Grammy-winning producer's work includes Paramore, Bad Religion, Best Coast, and Bleached.

A product of generations of underground music in L.A. and beyond, The Linda Lindas' debut channels classic punk, post punk, power pop, new wave, and other surprises into timelessly catchy and cool songs sung by all four members-each with her own style and energy. With an ever-maturing writing prowess and expanded life-experience The Linda Lindas are Growing Up.

The Linda Lindas will play headline shows in Los Angeles at The Troubadour on April 10th and New York City at the Mercury Lounge on May 1st - both shows sold out immediately. They also have U.S. dates opening for Jawbreaker in the spring, and festivals in Oakland, Las Vegas, and Japan.

Listen to the new single here:

LINDA LINDAS TOUR DATES

Jul 26 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore !

Jul 27 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat !

Aug 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

Aug 20 - Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

Aug 21 - Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic

Sep 18 - Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

Sep 29 - Montreal, QC @ Theatre Rialto

Oct 1 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium #

Oct 2 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Oct 6 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl #

Oct 22, 23 & 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival

! w/ BACCHAE

# w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & Japanese Breakfast