The Lemonheads Set ‘Love Chant’ Album; World Tour Dates Unveiled

Check out a new single now.
The Lemonheads have officially announced their first album of all-new original material in almost two decades, Love Chant, arriving via Fire Records on Friday, October 24. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now.
Recorded at São Paulo’s A9 Áudio with producer Apollo Nove (Rita Lee, Bebel Gilberto, Seu Jorge), Love Chant marks the welcome return of a justifiably legendary rock ‘n’ roll band, with founding singer-songwriter-guitarist Evan Dando joined by a bevy of dear friends and collaborators including J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr), Juliana Hatfield, Tom Morgan (as co-writer for “Deep End”), producer Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Antony and the Johnsons), Nashville’s Erin Rae, John Strohm of the Blake Babies co-wrote and played guitar on “Togetherness,” and Nick Saloman of The Bevis Frond (a songwriter and performer on the swirling psych-folk gem “Roky”). Adam Green of cult New York favorites The Moldy Peaches also contributes as co-writer on the loose-limbed country detour “Wild Thing.”
The album is heralded by the premiere of the hard-hitting new single, “In The Margin,” available everywhere alongside an official lyric video streaming now on YouTube. “In The Margin” is a classic Dando composition: half-broken, half-beautiful, wrapped around a melody that disarms before it detonates. Listen to it below.
Love Chant also includes the recently released “Deep End,” available everywhere now. Co-written by Dando with longtime collaborator Tom Morgan of Smudge, the churning, riff-powered track – which features an instantly identifiable guitar solo from J Mascis and backing vocals from dear friend and frequent Lemonheads guest Juliana Hatfield – was met by worldwide attention upon its premiere last month by such high-profile publications as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Uncut, Stereogum, and Consequence, the latter of which praised its long-awaited reprise of the Lemonheads’ “scrappy, guitar-forward rock sound.” An official music video, filmed on location in São Paulo, Brazil by directors Carlão Busato and Luigi Parisi, is streaming now on YouTube.
Over the past few years, The Lemonheads’ influence has only deepened. Artists like MJ Lenderman, Courtney Barnett and Waxahatchee have all covered Dando’s songs, praising the emotional clarity, melodic instinct, and wry intimacy that define his writing. That resonance across generations makes Love Chant feel like more than a return — it’s a reminder of what made this band matter in the first place.
The Lemonheads with celebrate Love Chant with a marathon world tour, beginning this summer with a series of headline shows and top-billed festival appearances across the UK and Europe. North American dates get underway November 11 at Birmingham, AL’s WORKPLAY and then continue through a December 20 tour finale at Nashville, TN’s famed Basement East. For complete details, please visit here. Dando will be releasing his memoir, Rumors of My Demise, via Gallery Books, on October 7
13 - London, UK - Rough Trade East -Solo Show
14 – Northampton, UK – Roadmender
15 – Norwich, UK – Rock N Roll Circus,
16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
17 – Glasgow, UK – Garage
19 – Belfast, UK – Limelight
20 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolans Warehouse
21 – Cork, Ireland – Cyprus Avenue
23 – Waterford, Ireland – Bank Lane
24 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy
26 – Sheffield, UK – Foundry
27 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
28 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand
30 – Oslo, Norway – John Dee
1 – Trondheim, Norway – Byscenen
4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen
5 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow Club
6 – Stekene, Belgium – Crammerock Festival †
8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oz
9 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor
11 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club
12 – Warsaw, Poland – Proxima
16 – Zagreb, Croatia – Vintage Industrial Bar
23 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Wagon
24 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV2
26 – Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2
27 – Valencia, Spain – Visorfest †
11 – Birmingham, AL – WORKPLAY
12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
13 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle
14 – Norfolk, VA – The Annex
15 –Baltimore, MD – Ottobar
16 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
18 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box
19 – New York, NY – Racket
20 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse at FTC
21 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater
22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall
23 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace
25 – Amherst, MA – The Drake
26 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
28 – Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater
29 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
30 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre
2 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
3 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
4 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe
5 – Madison, WI – Majestic
6 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
8 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
10 – Dallas, TX – Echo
11 – Houston, TX – Bad Astronaut
12 – Austin, TX – Mohawk
13 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
14 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s
16 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
17 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
18 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi
19 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall
20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE
Photo Credit: Gareth Jones
