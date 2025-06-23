The Lemonheads Set ‘Love Chant’ Album; World Tour Dates Unveiled

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Lemonheads have officially announced their first album of all-new original material in almost two decades, Love Chant, arriving via Fire Records on Friday, October 24. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now.

Recorded at São Paulo’s A9 Áudio with producer Apollo Nove (Rita Lee, Bebel Gilberto, Seu Jorge), Love Chant marks the welcome return of a justifiably legendary rock ‘n’ roll band, with founding singer-songwriter-guitarist Evan Dando joined by a bevy of dear friends and collaborators including J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr), Juliana Hatfield, Tom Morgan (as co-writer for “Deep End”), producer Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Antony and the Johnsons), Nashville’s Erin Rae, John Strohm of the Blake Babies co-wrote and played guitar on “Togetherness,” and Nick Saloman of The Bevis Frond (a songwriter and performer on the swirling psych-folk gem “Roky”). Adam Green of cult New York favorites The Moldy Peaches also contributes as co-writer on the loose-limbed country detour “Wild Thing.”

​​The album is heralded by the premiere of the hard-hitting new single, “In The Margin,” available everywhere alongside an official lyric video streaming now on YouTube. “In The Margin” is a classic Dando composition: half-broken, half-beautiful, wrapped around a melody that disarms before it detonates. Listen to it below.

Love Chant also includes the recently released “Deep End,” available everywhere now. Co-written by Dando with longtime collaborator Tom Morgan of Smudge, the churning, riff-powered track – which features an instantly identifiable guitar solo from J Mascis and backing vocals from dear friend and frequent Lemonheads guest Juliana Hatfield – was met by worldwide attention upon its premiere last month by such high-profile publications as Rolling Stone, Billboard, Uncut, Stereogum, and Consequence, the latter of which praised its long-awaited reprise of the Lemonheads’ “scrappy, guitar-forward rock sound.” An official music video, filmed on location in São Paulo, Brazil by directors Carlão Busato and Luigi Parisi, is streaming now on YouTube.

Over the past few years, The Lemonheads’ influence has only deepened. Artists like MJ Lenderman, Courtney Barnett and Waxahatchee have all covered Dando’s songs, praising the emotional clarity, melodic instinct, and wry intimacy that define his writing. That resonance across generations makes Love Chant feel like more than a return — it’s a reminder of what made this band matter in the first place.

The Lemonheads with celebrate Love Chant with a marathon world tour, beginning this summer with a series of headline shows and top-billed festival appearances across the UK and Europe. North American dates get underway November 11 at Birmingham, AL’s WORKPLAY and then continue through a December 20 tour finale at Nashville, TN’s famed Basement East. For complete details, please visit here. Dando will be releasing his memoir, Rumors of My Demise, via Gallery Books, on October 7

THE LEMONHEADS - LOVE CHANT WORLD TOUR 2025

AUGUST

13 - London, UK - Rough Trade East -Solo Show

14 – Northampton, UK – Roadmender

15 – Norwich, UK – Rock N Roll Circus,

16 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

17 – Glasgow, UK – Garage

19 – Belfast, UK – Limelight

20 – Limerick, Ireland – Dolans Warehouse

21 – Cork, Ireland – Cyprus Avenue

23 – Waterford, Ireland – Bank Lane

24 – Dublin, Ireland – Academy

26 – Sheffield, UK – Foundry

27 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

28 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

29 – Stockholm, Sweden – Debaser Strand

30 – Oslo, Norway – John Dee

SEPTEMBER

1 – Trondheim, Norway – Byscenen

4 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Loppen

5 – Hamburg, Germany – Molotow Club

6 – Stekene, Belgium – Crammerock Festival †

8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg Oz

9 – Cologne, Germany – Luxor

11 – Berlin, Germany – Frannz Club

12 – Warsaw, Poland – Proxima

16 – Zagreb, Croatia – Vintage Industrial Bar

23 – Madrid, Spain – Sala Wagon

24 – Lisbon, Portugal – LAV2

26 – Barcelona, Spain – Apolo 2

27 – Valencia, Spain – Visorfest †

NOVEMBER

11 – Birmingham, AL – WORKPLAY

12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

13 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

14 – Norfolk, VA – The Annex

15 –Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

16 – Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

18 – Lititz, PA – Mickey’s Black Box

19 – New York, NY – Racket

20 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse at FTC

21 – Woodstock, NY – Bearsville Theater

22 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

23 – Portsmouth, NH – 3S Artspace

25 – Amherst, MA – The Drake

26 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

28 – Syracuse, NY – Westcott Theater

29 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

30 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre

DECEMBER

2 – Millvale, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

3 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

4 – Kalamazoo, MI – Bell’s Eccentric Cafe

5 – Madison, WI – Majestic

6 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

8 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck

10 – Dallas, TX – Echo

11 – Houston, TX – Bad Astronaut

12 – Austin, TX – Mohawk

13 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

14 – Fort Worth, TX – Tannahill’s

16 – St Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

17 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

18 – Indianapolis, IN – Hi-Fi

19 – Louisville, KY – Headliners Music Hall

20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

† FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

Photo Credit: Gareth Jones

Comments