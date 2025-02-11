The Kooks to Embark on North American Tour with Lovelytheband in Support of New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British indie rock band The Kooks have announced the North American leg of their "All Over the World Tour" this summer. Following the May 9th release of their forthcoming new album, Never/Know (pre-order HERE), via Virgin Music Group, the 16-show tour will kick off in Montreal, Canada, on Tuesday, May 27th and conclude in Seattle on Saturday, June 21st. lovelytheband, who teamed up with The Kooks on the nearly 2M-streamed track “Jeanie,” will open all shows on the tour.

Public tickets will be available for purchase starting Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Artist presale and other presale opportunities will be held on February 12 and 13. For ticketing links, visit thekooks.com.

The Kooks’ frontman and songwriter Luke Pritchard said, "We made some of the greatest memories as a band on our last US tour and ever since we’ve been counting the days till we can return. This time with lovelytheband and playing material from our new album, it’s going to be magic. We can’t wait to see you all out on the road."

The Kooks have built a loyal and passionate fanbase worldwide with their infectious blend of indie rock, pop, and alternative sounds. Known for their energetic live performances and hits like “Naive,” “She Moves In Her Own Way,” “Seaside,” “Junk Of The Heart (Happy),” and “Ooh La,” The Kooks' upcoming "All Over The World Tour" promises another electrifying experience, showcasing music from Never/Know, alongside their beloved classics.

"ALL OVER THE WORLD TOUR” DATES:

Tuesday, May 27th Mtelus Montreal, QB

Wednesday, May 28th Queen Elizabeth Theatre Toronto, ON

Friday, May 30th The Fillmore Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday, June 3rd The Rooftop at Pier 17 New York, NY

Wednesday, June 4th The Anthem Washington, DC

Friday, June 6th The Ritz Raleigh, NC

Saturday, June 7th The Tabernacle Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 9th The Salt Shed Chicago, IL

Tuesday, June 10th Riverside Theater Milwaukee, WI

Wednesday, June 11th The Fillmore Minneapolis, MN

Friday, June 13th Mission Ballroom Denver, CO

Saturday, June 14th The Union Event Center Salt Lake City, UT

Tuesday, June 17th The Greek Theatre Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, June 18th Fox Theater Oakland, CA

Friday, June 20th McMenamins Grand Lodge Portland, OR

Saturday, June 21st Showbox SODO Seattle, WA

Never/Know is both a return to the band’s trademark, anthemic songwriting and a celebration of their taste in timeless, classic records. The title track, the effortlessly infectious and groove-driven “Never Know,” is available now (listen HERE & view the lyric video HERE), setting the tone for the album and showcasing the band’s reputation as some of the genre’s strongest songwriters. Pritchard describes the single as “a love song about a cute meet with someone unpredictable,” adding, “I like the idea of it being played in a convertible on a road trip somewhere ridiculous. Because really, you never know.”

Self-produced by Pritchard*, the album is an 11-track offering born out of a mission to reconnect with The Kooks’ original creative drive. Pritchard explains, “It’s not about going back to the first album’s sound, but to the roots of our influences and asking, ‘What is the identity of this band?’” The album encapsulates the magic of their culturally pivotal debut while venturing into fresh, uncharted territory. From the lush female backing vocals on “Sunny Baby” to the title track’s Motown-inspired four-to-the-floor kick pattern, Never/Know is full of surprises, all while remaining dedicated to well-crafted pop-rock songwriting. Lyrically, the album features some of Pritchard’s most simple yet expressive work to date, filled with witty one-liners and endearing nicknames that resonate on the surface yet carry a deeper, more personal significance. Sonically, an intoxicating cover of Paul McCartney and Wings’ “Arrow Through Me” highlights the band’s influences, while the moody closer “Talk About It” showcases an appreciation for classic soul. The album began as a solo endeavor by Pritchard, who created a series of demos before inviting the rest of the band, including guitarist Hugh Harris, to join him in the studio, rekindling the collaborative spirit that defined their early work. Harris said, “At the heart of it, we both want the same thing, and that’s very powerful.”

About The Kooks

The Kooks, whose 2006 debut sold over 2 million copies, have unexpectedly found themselves beloved by a new generation. While their original fans remain, they’ve layered on a fervent Gen Z following, headlining festivals and selling out shows worldwide. Social media has made them a generation’s new favorite band again, introducing their unmistakable Brit-pop joy to fresh ears. Their debut was a defining moment for indie music in the 2000s, their first releases set the sound of a moment in time. There are few songs as defining of the 2000s as “Naïve,” but the band were never a one-hit wonder - their follow-up record, Konk, hit number one as one of four top 10 albums. The Kooks never stopped evolving, transitioning from indie rock to synthpop and krautrock influences. Over time, they’ve integrated wide-ranging inspirations—Harris' love of soul and opera, alongside Pritchard’s classic influences like Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones.

