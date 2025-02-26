The Knocks & Dragonette Reveal Second Single 'The Hero'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The NYC electronic duo The Knocks and Canadian dance-pop diva Dragonette have revealed the second installment of their collaborative journey entitled “The Hero” after releasing "Revelation" last month.

Once again, they deliver a match made in synth-pop heaven. This new era is set in a 1980s corporate liminal space at the fictional company Revelation Technologies, with Aquaria (RuPaul’s Drag Race winner) being the muse. This collaboration is a follow-up to The Knocks & Dragonette’s 2019 GRAMMY-nominated single "Slow Song."

Revelation Technologies’ official spokesperson says: "Many people spend a lifetime in search of a meaningful moment. We are here to help. On February 26th, we invite you to close your eyes and open your heart to the latest, cutting edge in Revelation technologies. Connect inward to your emotional self in harmony with our new product “The Hero” and let the meaning find you."

Dragonette’s Martina adds: "This song is about the banality of how a relationship can turn cold. When it’s not a dramatic explosion of betrayal or strong emotions that crash together. It’s about finding yourself in the midst of something else, unseen and unknowable making the question “is this working” hard to answer."

About The Knocks

The prolific GRAMMY-nominated and multi-platinum-selling NYC dance music luminaries deliver a carefree electronic sound that draws from disco, house, hip hop, soul, funk, indie, and pop. Comprised of James Patterson and Ben Ruttner, the duo produce a dizzying array of danceable, New York-inspired music, bringing their DJ sets and live electronic performances around the world.

With more than 3 billion streams and consistent chart success, they have released 3 full-length albums, 5 EP's, and performed their hit singles on US late night TV shows including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers. Known for their collaborative prowess, The Knocks have worked with artists across the musical spectrum, ranging from indie [Foster The People, MGMT, MUNA], hip hop [Cam'ron, Wyclef, Method Man], dance [Purple Disco Machine, ODESZA, SOFI TUKKER], and pop [Billie Eilish, Carly Rae Jepsen, Charli XCX].

About Dragonette

Martina Sorbara, better known as the electro-pop outfit Dragonette, has lived multiple musical lifetimes over the past 15 years. A Juno-winning artist and sought-after songwriter, Sorbara has scored numerous global hits, including “Pick Up the Phone,” “Let it Go,” and the chart-topping “Hello” with Martin Solveig. She’s collaborated with the world’s biggest DJs (Basement Jaxx, Kaskade, and Galantis, among others) and released four acclaimed albums, including the Juno-nominated Fixin to Thrill (2009) and Bodyparts (2012). Along the way, Dragonette has headlined shows across the globe; supported the likes of Duran Duran, New Order, Ke$ha, and Miike Snow; and played to thousands of fans at Coachella, Electric Daisy Carnival, Glastonbury, and Lollapalooza.

A longtime priority writer with Sony/ATV publishing, the Toronto-based Sorbara also regularly works with acts under UMG, Warner Music, Syco, and Spinnin’. Her musically diverse credits include songs for Keith Urban, Cyndi Lauper, Pretty Sister, Mike Mago, and Carly Rae Jepsen with The Knocks.

Photo credit: Gina Manning

Comments