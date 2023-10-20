The Kid Laroi, Jung Kook, & Central Cee Join Forces for New Single 'Too Much'

The single heralds the arrival of The Kid LAROI’s full-length album, THE FIRST TIME, dropping in November.

Oct. 20, 2023

The Kid Laroi, Jung Kook, & Central Cee Join Forces for New Single 'Too Much'

After a series of internet-breaking teasers, The Kid LAROI unveils his new single and music video “TOO MUCH” with Jung Kook & Central Cee, out today.

Uniting these stars for the very first time, this unprecedented powerhouse collaboration heralds the arrival of The Kid LAROI’s full-length album, THE FIRST TIME, dropping in November. Fans can also purchase limited edition TOO MUCH CDs and new merch HERE.

“TOO MUCH” intertwines three styles, countries, and cultures with The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook out of South Korea, and Central Cee repping the UK. The track’s head-nodding bounce and glowing keys accent the back-and-forth between this trio. The momentum culminates on an instantly catchy chorus, “If we had the chance and the time to spend, would you do it again? Would you do it again? Was it too much?”

Directed by Ramez Silyan, the visual depicts the three on various covers of “TOO MUCH” magazine. Between highly stylized performance vignettes complete with elite choreography, the clip ponders love under the microscope of fame and celebrity obsession. Sharpened by a provocative edge and unshakable melody, it introduces The Kid LAROI’s next season with a bang.

Prior to the song’s arrival, Billboard noted its union of “three of the biggest male artists in the new class of 2020s breakout stars,” and UPROXX proclaimed, “The Kid LAROI is going global.”



