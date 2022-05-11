The Jungle Giants Confirm Rescheduled U.S. & Canadian 'Love Signs' Tour Dates

Today, Australian four-piece The Jungle Giants confirm rescheduled dates for their highly anticipated "Love Signs" tour. Set to kick off October 24 in Vancouver, the band will hit 19 cities throughout the USA and Canada, including stops in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Salt Lake City, Boston and Austin. Complete list of dates below.

Tickets are on sale this Friday, May 13; more info/tickets HERE.

The band-one of Australia's biggest independent acts-released their latest LP Love Signs last year, which was written and produced solely by the band's Sam Hales. It features fan favorite "Heavy Hearted," "Sending Me Ur Loving," "In Her Eyes," "Treat You Right" and title track "Love Signs."

"We are so excited to finally be coming back to the USA and Canada," says Hales. "It was so unfortunate to have to reschedule the tour but we're lucky to have some amazing fans out there that have been checking in all the time on when the show will be back on the road. Happy to say October and November, we'll be hooning all around North America + Canada and our bodies are god damn ready baby."

Not only was making this album "really self-affirming" for Hales, it's also shaping up to be The Jungle Giants' most successful. First single "Heavy Hearted" went ARIA-certified Platinum and won the fiercely competitive Queensland Music Awards "2020 Song of the Year." Follow-up "Sending Me Ur Loving" was praised by KCRW for its "exquisite hooks and pristine production," while "groove-heavy" third single "In Her Eyes" was lauded by NME. The first three singles also placed in Triple J's Hottest 100, with both "Heavy Hearted" and "Sending Me Ur Loving" placing 8th in consecutive years (making a total of 7 consecutive songs that have made the list.)

Not that these are The Jungle Giants' first accolades-their third album Quiet Ferocity peaked at #11 on the ARIA charts and won AIR Awards' "Best Independent Album or EP" and Queensland Music Awards' "Album of the Year." Previous singles "Feel The Way I Do" and "Used To Be In Love" certified Platinum, with "Bad Dream" and "On Your Way Down" certified Gold.

Tour Dates

October 24-Hollywood Theatre-Vancouver, BC

October 25-Madame Lou's-Seattle, WA

October 26-Star Theater-Portland, OR

October 28-Bimbo's 365 Club-San Francisco, CA

October 29-El Rey Theatre-Los Angeles, CA

October 31-Urban Lounge-Salt Lake City, UT

November 1-Marquis Theater-Denver, CO

November 3-Slowdown-Omaha, NE

November 4-Turf Club-St. Paul, MN

November 5-Bottom Lounge-Chicago, IL

November 7-Axis Club-Toronto, ON

November 8-Bar Le Ritz-Montreal, QC

November 9-The Sinclair-Boston, MA

November 10-MilkBoy-Philadelphia, PA

November 12-Warsaw-Brooklyn, NY

November 13-Black Cat-Washington, DC

November 15-Aisle 5-Atlanta, GA

November 17-The Parish-Austin, TX

November 18-Tulips-Fort Worth, TX

Photo credit: Jesper Hede