The Hip Priests Release New Single 'Shakin Ain't Fakin'

The Hip Priests Release New Single 'Shakin Ain't Fakin'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Since their inception in 2006, The Hip Priests have released a mighty thirty 7" singles, four albums, two compilations and three EPs by various independent labels from all over Europe & the USA.

Fiercely independent and tirelessly driven, the 'Priests have preached their high energy sermon of misanthropy, hate and contempt across numerous tours of the UK, Europe and USA and made countless rapturously received festival appearances.

Gaining a richly deserved reputation as a white-hot live band, the last few years have seen the band's popularity increasing further with them regularly playing alongside kindred spirits such as The Hellacopters, Gluecifer, The Good the Bad and the Zugly, New Bomb Turks, Dwarves and Zeke at both festivals and in clubs.

Rave reviews pour in for every release, ranging from 'a band on top of their game & steps ahead of any of their UK contemporaries' to 'if you're in any doubt about how good these bad boys are then you need locking up'.

After 16 years some bands would be taking it easy but in spite of a global pandemic, there was no let-up in their determination and activity. Their fifth, and by far their best full-length album - 'Roden House Blues' - was written, rehearsed, and recorded during this period and will be released May 5th, 2023, via The Sign Records.

The new single 'Shakin Ain't Fakin' is the first bittersweet taste of 'Roden House Blues' and comes thundering out of the traps all guns blazing, a full-tilt rock n' roll assault to kick 2023 into touch.

Or as The Hip Priests themselves say

"Shaking to the sound n rattling with rage. Keeping your sanity and keeping it real whilst global politicians try to kill (or sell) us all. Ignore Elton, any nights good for fighting. This tune was a later arrival to the selection of songs we tried out for inclusion on the new album but, from rough demo to the moment we all rehearsed it, it quickly staked its place as one of the album's cornerstones and has already become a live killer.

More hooks than a fisherman's box, incendiary guitars and an enormous anthemic chorus. What more do you need from your rock 'n' roll? ... How about Von Cruz effortlessly spitting out a rapture-inspired Rap? Always shaking- never faking. Pull up that pavement - I can see the beach."

Watch the 'Shakin Ain't Fakin' video HERE:

The Hip Priests. Zero fs n' less success since 2006. The most prolific band you haven't heard of. High energy sweaty sermons of misanthropy, disillusion (self) loathing and despair. Get ready to have your ears torn clean off.

Pic Credit: Ralph Barklam


ATEEZ Releases 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' & Title Track 'HALAZIA'
ATEEZ Releases 'SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS' & Title Track 'HALAZIA'
K-pop's pirate kings ATEEZ, have recently released a new EP ‘SPIN OFF : FROM THE WITNESS’ to close out 2022. 
Review: RING IN THE NEW - ADELAIDE CANTATA BAND at Pilgrim Uniting Church
Review: RING IN THE NEW - ADELAIDE CANTATA BAND at Pilgrim Uniting Church
The calibre of the musicians was undoubted.
Composers Concordance  & Composers Concordance Records to Present DAVE & GENE DUO Album Release Concert
Composers Concordance  & Composers Concordance Records to Present DAVE & GENE DUO Album Release Concert
On February 3rd at 6pm, Composers Concordance & Composers Concordance Records will present a CD release event for the album 'Dave & Gene Duo'.
VIDEO: Schak Shares His Viral 'Moving All Around (Jumpin')' Video
VIDEO: Schak Shares His Viral 'Moving All Around (Jumpin’)' Video
The video (directed by Jack Willoughby and produced by Michael Newton at Greatcoat Films) encapsulates community, with people from all backgrounds coming together to follow the party-on-wheels through the streets as they leave their responsibilities behind and hedonistic freedom takes over.

VIDEO: Schak Stars as the Pied Piper of Rave for His Viral 'Moving All Around (Jumpin')' VideoVIDEO: Schak Stars as the Pied Piper of Rave for His Viral 'Moving All Around (Jumpin')' Video
January 6, 2023

The video (directed by Jack Willoughby and produced by Michael Newton at Greatcoat Films) encapsulates community, with people from all backgrounds coming together to follow the party-on-wheels through the streets as they leave their responsibilities behind and hedonistic freedom takes over.
2KBABY Recruits Charlieonnafriday for New Single 'Don't Love Me Now'2KBABY Recruits Charlieonnafriday for New Single 'Don't Love Me Now'
January 6, 2023

Louisville’s 2KBABY is back with more raw storytelling on his new single “Don’t Love Me Now,” out today on Masked Records / Warner Records. The track features Seattle phenom charlieonnafriday, who adds to the passionate emotion of 2K’s candid rags-to-riches tale. It also arrives ahead of 2K's forthcoming project Scared 2 Love.
FAIM Unveil New Song From Upcoming Final LPFAIM Unveil New Song From Upcoming Final LP
January 6, 2023

FAIM will be releasing their next full length, “Your Life and Nothing Else,” in 2023 on Safe Inside Records and will be touring the United States and Europe. It will be their last record.The band has a show in Denver this weekend and tour dates planned for the Pacific Northwest in January. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
VIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs on THE TONIGHT SHOWVIDEO: Madison Cunningham Performs on THE TONIGHT SHOW
January 6, 2023

Acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham performed her Grammy-nominated song “Life According To Raechel” last night on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” alongside a stringed quintet. Cunningham has also recently been featured in Guitar Player, Premier Guitar, Acoustic Guitar and more. Watch the video now!
Trashed Ambulance Release New Standalone Single 'Cyntax Error'Trashed Ambulance Release New Standalone Single 'Cyntax Error'
January 6, 2023

Alberta Canada's Trashed Ambulance has unveiled the new standalone single 'Cyntax Error,' which follows on the heels of the band's third LP, 2022's critically celebrated 'Future Considerations.' The single is a loving tribute to Thousand Islands Records label co-owner and label manager Cynthia Charpentier, in honor of her recent birthday.
