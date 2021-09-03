The Front Bottoms Release New 'Lover Boy' Single

The Front Bottoms have released a new single "Lover Boy," which is available today on all streaming platforms.

Commenting on the track, The Front Bottoms shared, "We started working on 'Lover Boy' in 2019 and we decided it would be a fun song to play live on our upcoming tour. Hopefully you all agree and enjoy the song."

"Lover Boy" arrives ahead of the band's upcoming U.S. headline tour with special guests Oso Oso and Sydney Sprague. The fall dates kick off September 14th in New Haven, CT at College Street Music Hall and will see The Front Bottoms visiting major markets coast to coast before concluding the tour with a performance at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on October 24th.

Earlier this year The Front Bottoms released the standalone single "Voodoo Magic" which arrived with an accompanying animated music video. The band enlisted Matt Skiba of Blink-182 and Alkaline Trio to play guitar on "Vodoo Magic" and recruited director James Blagden - renowned for his infamous viral Sundance Film Festival short Dock Ellis & The LSD No-No - to helm the track's accompanying visual.

Check out the bands upcoming tour dates below:

9/14 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

9/15 - New York, NY - Pier 17

9/17 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring

9/18 - Richmond, VA - The National

9/19 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

9/21 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

9/22 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

9/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

9/24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

9/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

9/27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

9/28 - Austin, TX - Stubb's

9/30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

10/1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim

10/2 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

10/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

10/7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/8 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

10/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union

10/11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10/13 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/14 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada

10/15 - Chicago, IL - Radius

10/16 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

10/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

10/19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

10/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

10/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

10/23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

10/24 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom