The Front Bottoms Release New 'Lover Boy' Single
The single comes ahead of the band's upcoming US headline tour.
The Front Bottoms have released a new single "Lover Boy," which is available today on all streaming platforms.
Commenting on the track, The Front Bottoms shared, "We started working on 'Lover Boy' in 2019 and we decided it would be a fun song to play live on our upcoming tour. Hopefully you all agree and enjoy the song."
"Lover Boy" arrives ahead of the band's upcoming U.S. headline tour with special guests Oso Oso and Sydney Sprague. The fall dates kick off September 14th in New Haven, CT at College Street Music Hall and will see The Front Bottoms visiting major markets coast to coast before concluding the tour with a performance at Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, NJ on October 24th.
Earlier this year The Front Bottoms released the standalone single "Voodoo Magic" which arrived with an accompanying animated music video. The band enlisted Matt Skiba of Blink-182 and Alkaline Trio to play guitar on "Vodoo Magic" and recruited director James Blagden - renowned for his infamous viral Sundance Film Festival short Dock Ellis & The LSD No-No - to helm the track's accompanying visual.
Check out the bands upcoming tour dates below:
9/14 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
9/15 - New York, NY - Pier 17
9/17 - Silver Spring, MD - Fillmore Silver Spring
9/18 - Richmond, VA - The National
9/19 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel
9/21 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
9/22 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
9/23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
9/24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
9/26 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
9/27 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
9/28 - Austin, TX - Stubb's
9/30 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
10/1 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim
10/2 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
10/3 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
10/5 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
10/7 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/8 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre
10/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union
10/11 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10/13 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
10/14 - Lawrence, KS - The Granada
10/15 - Chicago, IL - Radius
10/16 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
10/18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
10/19 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
10/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
10/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
10/23 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
10/24 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom