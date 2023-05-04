The Flaming Lips to Release New Pink Vinyl EP 'Hypnotist'

The Flaming Lips will unveil a new limited-edition vinyl EP entitled Hypnotist on June 16. Click HERE to pre-order the exclusive pink pressing.

It notably collects four fan favorite tracks previously only available on the 6-CD Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots 20th Anniversary Box Set. Now, they grace the 32-minute Hypnotist giving the songs a vinyl release for the very first time. The tracklisting notably boasts the immersive 24-minute sonic head-trip "Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (demo)," which unfurls as one of the group's most epic gems to date.

Additionally, it includes the "Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal)," "I Know I've Got To Make That Dream The Real Thing (Demo)," and, finally, "Do You Realize?? (Instrumental)." Click HERE to watch Wayne Coyne revisit the original 4-track recording of "Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream."

Other recent vinyl releases include two sought-after fan favorite Eps. Fight Test (on Ruby Red Vinyl) and Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell (Glow In the dark Green Vinyl) are available on limited edition vinyl now. Click HERE to purchase.

Also available now is the Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition 6-CD box set (100 tracks), filled with original album & EP tracks, plus a plethora of B-Sides, demos, live radio sessions and previously unreleased rarities. The 5-LP box set (56 tracks) was released on April 14.

The Flaming Lips are performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in its entirety at select venues around the world. Click HERE for details.

TRACKLISTING:

SIDE A:

1. Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (Demo)

SIDE B:

1. Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal)

2. I Know I've Got To Make That Dream The Real Thing (Demo)

3. Do You Realize?? (Instrumental)

The Flaming Lips On Tour 2023:

May 05 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

May 07 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival

May 08 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

May 10 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

May 11 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

May 25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

May 27 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Festival

Jun 03 - Jackson, MS - Cathead Jam

Jun 08 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Jun 10 - Bloomington, IN - Granfalloon Festival

Jun 11 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater & Ballroom

Jun 13 - Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

Jun 14 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

Jun 16 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse

Jun 17 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

Aug 02 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Aug 04 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival

Aug 06 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Aug 07 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Aug 18 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Aug 20 - San Francisco, CA - Stern Grove Festival

Aug 22 - Portland, OR - Pioneer Courthouse Square

Aug 23 - Seattle, WA - Woodland Park Zoo

Aug 25 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheatre

Aug 26 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight

Nov 04 - Mexico City, MX - Festival Hipnosis

Released in July 2002, the sci-fi-themed quasi-concept album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots remains the commercial high-water mark in The Flaming Lips' wild four-decade journey, giving them their first RIAA certified Gold Record.

As the eagerly awaited follow-up to 1999's masterwork The Soft Bulletin, Yoshimi proved that singer/guitarist Wayne Coyne and multi-instrumentalist Steven Drozd had yet another masterpiece in them.

The record yielded the band's top-streamed track, "Do You Realize??" (a timeless stargazing anthem that, in 2009, was named the Official Rock Song of the band's native Oklahoma) and also landed the Lips their first-ever GRAMMY Award® win for the cosmic album-closing instrumental "Approaching Pavonis Mons by Balloon (Utopia Planitia)."

About The Flaming Lips:

Formed in Oklahoma City, OK in 1983, The Flaming Lips have since become one of the most iconic, influential, unpredictable, and vital forces in American alternative rock music.

The band has garnered three GRAMMY® Awards, a Tony nomination, and an RIAA Gold-certified Record for Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Q Magazine named them one of the "50 Bands to See Before You Die."

The band has made countless late night television appearances, appeared in a Super Bowl commercial, contributed to many film soundtracks, and collaborated with artists such as Miley Cyrus, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Kacey Musgraves, Yoko Ono, The Chemical Brothers, and many more.

Most recently The LIPS have recorded an album of Nick Cave covers featuring vocalist Nell Smith called "Where The Viaduct Blooms." They have set countless records, broken attendance records, have a hometown street named in their honor, created spectacular interactive audio/visual events now regarded as legendary.

Front man Wayne Coyne has been recognized for works of art that graced many LIPS album covers along with his traveling art exhibit (and subsequent album) "The King's Mouth," an audiovisual art installation that has been featured in many contemporary art museums around the US.

Their latest LP, American Head, marks a return to a more melodic and song-oriented body of work and has critically been lauded as their best work in years placing on several "Year End/Best Of lists" around the world.

Evan after a combination of 23 studio recordings, 16 singles, 11 compilations, 11 EP's and 11 self-released experimental collaborative oddities released in various forms, quantities and unique mediums, The Flaming Lips remain in a creative apex that has no bounds. To that end, they have become an American Treasure and created a genre all to themselves.