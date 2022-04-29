The Faim Announce Sophomore Album 'Talk Talk'

Australian four-piece rock band The Faim has just announced their sophomore album Talk Talk out July 8 via BMG. The album follows the band's 2019 debut State Of Mind which Live Nation's Ones to Watch called "the first chapter in what is bound to be a grand story of one of alternative rock's greatest bands."

Today, the band offers another glimpse at their forthcoming record with "The Alchemist," produced by Grammy-Nominated Producer/Songwriter Matthew Pauling (Palaye Royale, 5 Seconds of Summer, State Champs). The track follows the previously released celebratory track "ERA," the adrenaline-charged "The Hills," and the driving pop-rock anthem "Ease My Mind."

"'The Alchemist' is about that one person who unexpectedly enters your life and changes everything for the better," says bassist and keyboardist Stephen Beerkens. "They are the one who picks you up when you're down, and sees the good in you, even when you don't see it in yourself."

Recorded between Los Angeles and Perth, The Faim worked with several producers on Talk Talk including Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon, Yungblud, Machine Gun Kelly), Erik Ron (Panic! At the Disco, Godsmack, Set It Off), and Matthew Pauling (Palaye Royale, 5 Seconds of Summer, State Champs) to showcase the band's vast range of styles and tones.

Known for non-stop touring and playing hundreds of shows, The Faim are eager to get back on the road after the pandemic lull. The band will embark on a UK & EU headlining tour this summer that will include performances at major festivals Rock am Ring, Download Festival, Rock in Werchter, La Nuit De l'Erdre, Musilac, and more.

Since forming in Perth, Australia in 2014, The Faim (French for "the hunger") ​​have built up a strong global following. They have performed at major festivals including Reading & Leeds Festival, Slam Dunk Festival, Lollapalooza Berlin, and have sold-out headline shows around the world.

They have accumulated over 140 million streams globally, having written and worked with the likes of Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy), Mark Hoppus (blink-182), Josh Dun (Twenty One Pilots), and Ashton Irwin (5 Second of Summer). The band's 2018 single "Summer Is A Curse" was featured in an advertising campaign for Jeep, while the likes of Coca Cola and MTV have licensed the band's music as well.

To date, the band have released one EP (Summer Is a Curse, 2018) and one debut full-length album (State Of Mind, 2019) receiving praise and support from Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, BBC Radio 1 (UK), Idobi Radio (USA), Kerrang! (UK), Rock Sound (UK), Billboard (USA), Forbes (USA), Alternative Press (USA), and more.

The Faim have proven themselves as a group of musicians who are all about making genuine songs that bring people together and create a community. "Our hearts and souls are on our sleeves 100 percent of the time'' shares Beerkens. "The goal is to play music we love for our entire career."

The Faim is Josh Raven (vocals), Stephen Beerkens (bass/keyboard), Samuel Tye (guitar), and Linden Marissen (drums).

Listen to the new single here: