The Dollyrots Hit the Road with New Tour Dates and Single Release

Punk-pop powerhouses The Dollyrots—featuring Kelly Ogden (bass and vocals), Luis Cabezas (guitar and vocals), and touring drummer Simon Hancock—are revving up for a busy spring and summer packed with high-energy shows and new music. Tickets are available here.

Fresh off their successful spring run dubbed the Sugar In The Gas Tank tour, the band is headed back out on the road for a series of Florida dates in April, followed by a UK tour alongside Don’t Panic, and a summer West Coast run deemed the Get On This Ride Tour with Go Betty Go.

The Dollyrots will also release a new original song “Get On This Ride” set to drop on June 27 via Wicked Cool Records. “The new single “Get On This Ride” is about not taking for granted what you have right this moment. Life can change in an instant and it feels even more true with the state of the World today. If there’s something you’ve been waiting to do… now is the time,” shares Ogden.

In addition to the upcoming single, The Dollyrots are celebrating their legacy with two deluxe vinyl reissues: A 20th anniversary collector’s edition of their debut album Eat My Heart Out, pressed on candy cane-pattern vinyl and complete with a 12-page booklet and a 10th anniversary deluxe picture disc of Barefoot & Pregnant. Both are available now at THE DOLLYROTS STORE – The Dollyrots Merch Store

The band is also embarking on the inaugural Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise, a 4-night, full-throttle Rock ‘N’ Roll adventure, sailing from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas from May 9-13, 2025. The band joins a lineup featuring Social Distortion, X, The Reverend Horton Heat, L7, Old 97's, and many more. Ogden will also be hosting a special Women Crush Wednesday Sirius XM Session at Sea onboard the ship, featuring L7 and exploring their recent documentary and musical legacy.

With a career spanning two decades, The Dollyrots have built a reputation for delivering infectious, feel-good punk rock with heart. Their music has been featured on countless TV shows, commercials, and films, and their relentless touring schedule and DIY ethos have made them favorites on both sides of the Atlantic.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

Thu 4/10 – Jacksonville, FL @ Underbelly

Fri 4/11 – Ocala, FL @ Levitt AMP Music Series

Sat 4/12 – Orlando, FL @ Will’s Pub

Sun 4/13 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

Fri 4/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Garage Attic

Sat 4/26 – Manchester, UK @ Aatma

Sun 4/27 – London, UK @ New Cross Inn

Mon 4/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

Tue 4/29 – Birmingham, UK @ Asylum2

Wed 4/30 – Swansea, UK @ Bunkhouse

Thu 5/1 – Southampton, UK @ Joiners

Fri 5/2 – Milton Keynes, UK @ Craufurd Arms

Sat 5/3 – Leeds, UK @ Key Club

Wed 6/26 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

Thu 6/27 – Portland, OR @ Twilight Cafe

Fri 6/28 – Eugene, OR @ John Henry’s

Sat 6/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Starlet Room at Harlow’s

Sun 6/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Music City

Mon 7/1 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

Tue 7/2 – San Diego, CA @ The Holding Company

Wed 7/3 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

Fri 7/5 – Anaheim, CA @ Parish Room at House of Blues

Photo credit: Jen Rosenstein

