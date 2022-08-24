The Dears Announce 'Return To Lovers Rock' Expanded Album

The Dears have announced Return To Lovers Rock, an expanded digital edition of their most recent album, Lovers Rock, set for release on 9 September.

The new collection adds five acoustic recordings, including the single "I Know What You're Thinking And It's Awful (Acoustic)" which is available today for streaming on all digital platforms.

The Dears' Natalia Yanchak said: "We originally released Lovers Rock in 2020. It was an album we were, and are still, very proud of. Murray and I recorded an acoustic session just before we released the album. Again, back in 2020 we spent the day at Hotel2Tango studio in Montreal - we put out the videos of some of these sessions, but now can finally share the audio on this deluxe upgraded version of the album, Return to Lovers Rock. It's kind of like Return to the Planet of the Apes: we can't not go back there. There's unfinished business down on Lovers Rock, so it's time for a spin off!"

The release of Return To Lovers Rock kicks off a whirlwind fall for the Montreal band. The Dears' return to the road for a long-delayed tour of the UK and Europe kicks off at the Reeperbahn Festival, followed by a run of newly-announced dates in Mexico.

"After all this time, the re-re-rescheduling of tour dates and the re-re-re-anticipation of playing shows - it's a little hard to believe these shows in September/October are finally going to happen!" Yanchak added. "We're looking forward to seeing everyone's faces out there, and singing some songs together like we did in the old days."

THE DEARS UK TOUR DATES 2022

FRI 30 SEP 2022 - Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

SAT 01 OCT 2022 - Liverpool, UK @ District

SUN 02 OCT 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Hug & Pint

TUE 04 OCT 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute

WED 05 OCT 2022 - London, UK @ The Garage

THU 06 OCT 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Exchange

Tickets for all shows available here.