The Brethren Release New Single 'Loving in the Moment'

The Brethren, a new country-rock group made up of award-winning, singer-songwriting brothers who formed as a band in the early days of the pandemic, have released their second single, a ballad entitled "Loving In The Moment".

The Brethren's story is both unique and familiar. Music has had its share of successful collaborations involving brothers, which is why Grammy-winning bassist Lonnie Chapin and his brother Grammy-nominated drummer and BMI Song Of The Year winner Chad Chapin knew something special was cooking when another set of brothers from their same little hometown in Oregon approached them to write songs. Brothers Casey Parnell and Corey Parnell are also musical powerhouses, writing hundreds of award-winning songs and touring constantly for the last decade.

The band describes "Loving In The Moment" as "one of those special songs that kind of just wrote itself." Lead singer Corey Parnell recalls that fellow bandmate Chad Chapin came in to one of their songwriting sessions in Nashville during the early days of the pandemic "with a single line of lyrics and a chord progression that we all immediately connected to." He describes the song as being about "looking back at heartbreak and being almost thankful for it, for what it taught you. We can't change the past or predict the future. Sometimes you've got to just live, and love, right here in the present, come what may."

Chad Chapin is a Grammy-nominated drummer, Dove award winner, and twelve-time BMI Music Award winner, including the highly coveted "BMI Song of the Year." He was a multi-instrumentalist/percussionist for Ben Folds, and a founding member of rock band "Tait," which he co-founded with former DC Talk lead singer Michael Tait. Chad lives in Nashville where he continues to write, produce and record music.

Casey Parnell is a musician, songwriter, and producer based in Portland, Oregon. He's the lead guitarist and founding member of the award-winning band Precious Byrd. He has written, produced, and recorded for artists Shannon Bex of MTV's supergroup Danity Kane to Thunderstorm Artis of NBC's "The Voice."

Corey Parnell is a vocalist, musician, songwriter and session musician who also resides in Portland, Oregon, and the lead singer of Precious Byrd. A seasoned performer, he has shared stages with artists Kris Kristofferson, Trace Adkins, and Lindsay Ell, and has written songs for artists like Steve Fee and Bex of Danity Kane.

Lonnie Chapin is a Grammy and Dove award-winning bassist and Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductee. Lonnie moved to Nashville at the age of 21, and within two months was asked to play bass for iconic rock band Petra. With Petra, Lonnie performed around the globe, performing in more than 23 countries, was inducted into the Hard Rock Café, and co-wrote the #1 hit song "If I Had to Die for Someone." Lonnie then joined forces with his brother Chad and former DC Talk lead singer Michael Tait to form the Grammy-nominated rock band "Tait."

Listen to the new track here: