The Body Announce Special 20th Anniversary Album REMIXED

In celebration of their 20th anniversary as a band, The Body have announced a special limited collaborative album Remixed, out Oct. 11th. Emblematic of duo Lee Buford and Chip King's prolific careers as collaborators, including albums with The Assembly of Light Choir, Thou, Full of Hell, Uniform, The Haxan Cloak, and more, Remixed features tracks from throughout The Body's discography reimagined by longtime friends, artists who The Body have influenced or been influenced by, and artists with whom the band share a mutual respect.



Remixes by Moss of Aura (Future Island's Gerrit Welmers) and Peter Rehberg (KTL, Pita) stand as a testament to The Body's reputation as innovators across genres. It comes as no surprise that The Body would include remixes by friends from around the globe whom they've toured with like sometimes live The Body member OAA, Whitehorse's Dave Coen (Sow Discord), and Andrew Nolan (Intensive Care). Buford explains how humbled they were to include tracks reworked by Mark Solotroff (Anatomy of Habit, Bloodyminded), and Moor Mother: "Mark is a legend and has been a longtime friend. He's a total anomaly because he's been doing this for decades and still is extremely enthusiastic about music. We're huge fans of Moor Mother, and she's making some of the most original music nowadays. She's like us in that she has all these disparate influences in her music, but she pulls it off so seamlessly."



The presence of Providence's prolific and diverse underground music scene has remained prevalent throughout The Body's work. Says Buford, "I stand by my assertion that Providence and Providence-related music is the best." The duo continues to record the bulk of their releases at Providence's Machine With Magnets with engineer Seth Manchester, whose "Western Dub" remix reflects the band's varied taste. "Seth is too humble for his own good. He's a true genius and the best person," Buford goes on. "It's like a vacation recording with him." The innovative work of Providence affiliates Container and Lingua Ignota run parallel to The Body's, pulling threads from noise, classical, dance music, and more into their virtuosic amalgamations. "Ren [Schofield of Container] is a longtime Providence head just like us. We met Kristin [Hayter of Lingua Ignota] when we went back to Providence to record and play a show there. She's a true legend. We became friends immediately, and have become best friends since then. It's always great to make music with her."

The Body - Remixed track list

1. A Curse (Remixed by Moss of Aura)

2. Adamah (Remixed by OAA) (by the way, who is this one???)

3. Ten Times A Day Everyday A Stranger (Remixed by Container)

4. Denial Of The Species (Remixed by Mark Solotroff)

5. Off Script (Remixed by Moor Mother)

6. Wanderings (Remixed by Andrew Nolan)

7. An Urn (Remixed by Sow Discord)

8. Can Carry No Weight (Remixed by Peter Rehberg)

9. Western Dub (Remixed by Seth Manchester)

10. Hallow Hollow (Remixed by Lingua Ignota)

The Body tour dates



Sep. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

Sep. 6 - Denver, CO - Denver Hex Festival

Sep. 7 - Kansas City, MO - The Riot Room

Sep. 9 - McKees Rocks, PA - Black Forge Coffee House 2

Sep. 13 - Providence, RI - Columbus Theatre +

Sep. 14 - Hudson, NY - Basilica Soundscape 2019 +

Sep. 15 - Brooklyn, NY - The Bell House +

Sep. 21 - Portland, ME - Geno's Rock Club #

Oct. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie

Oct. 24 - Baltimore, MD - The Metro Gallery

Oct. 25 - Raleigh, NC - Kings

Oct. 26 - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor

Oct. 29 - Atlanta, GA - Food Court

Oct. 30 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone Cafe

Nov. 2 - Fayetteville, AR - Nomad's

Nov. 3 - Wichita, KS - Barleycorn's

Nov. 5 - Boise, ID - Neurolux



+ w/ The Assembly of Light Choir

# w/ Falls of Rauros





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You