The Black Keys Release New Track 'It Ain't Over' Off Forthcoming Album 'Dropout Boogie'

The Black Keys have released "It Ain't Over," the second track from their upcoming album, Dropout Boogie, due May 13 on Nonesuch Records. A visualizer for the song can be seen below. "It Ain't Over" was written by band members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney in tandem with Reigning Sound's Greg Cartwright.

"It Ain't Over" follows the new album's first single, "Wild Child," which in just a month,has already topped the AAA chart and rocketed to #1 on the Alt chart and Top 15 on the Active chart. Elsewhere around the world, the song is proving to be one of the band's most successful radio hits to date.

Dropout Boogie features collaborations with Cartwright, Billy F Gibbons (ZZ Top), and Angelo Petraglia (Kings of Leon) and will be released one day before the twentieth anniversary of The Black Keys' first LP, The Big Come Up. As they have done their entire career, Auerbach and Carney wrote all of the material in the studio, and the new album captures a number of first takes that hark back to the stripped-down blues rock of their early days making music together in Akron, Ohio basements.

The Black Keys will tour North America for the first time in three years starting in July. Band of Horses will support on all dates, while Ceramic Animal (July 9-30), Early James (Aug. 24-Sept. 9), and the Velveteers (Oct. 2-18) will open at select performances.

Formed in Akron, Ohio in 2001, The Black Keys are singer/guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney. Last year, the duo received its fourteenth Grammy nomination, this time for Best Contemporary Blues Album for Delta Kream, which was released in May 2021 by Nonesuch.

The project, which features eleven Mississippi hill country blues songs by artists such as R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough, was the band's fifth consecutive top 10 debut on The Billboard 200. Internationally, Delta Kream was the band's fourth consecutive top 10 album in the U.K., where it debuted at No. 5. It reached the top 10 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Croatia, and Switzerland, among others, and scored career peaks in several countries.

Most recently, The Black Keys released the Super Deluxe 10th anniversary edition of their landmark seventh studio album, El Camino in late 2021. El Camino was produced by Danger Mouse and The Black Keys and was recorded in the band's then-new hometown of Nashville during the spring of 2011. The Black Keys won three Grammy Awards for El Camino-Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Rock Album-among other worldwide accolades.

The Black Keys have been called "rock royalty" by the Associated Press. Cutting their teeth playing small clubs, the band has gone on to sell out arena tours and has released 10 previous studio albums: its debut The Big Come Up (2002), followed by Thickfreakness (2003) and Rubber Factory (2004), along with their releases on Nonesuch Records, Magic Potion (2006), Attack & Release (2008), Brothers (2010), El Camino (2011), Turn Blue (2014), "Let's Rock" (2019) and Delta Kream (2021). The band has won six Grammy Awards and a BRIT and headlined festivals in North America, South America, Mexico, Australia, and Europe.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

July 9: Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11: Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

July 13: Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15: St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16: Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 17: Chicago, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20: Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22: Jones Beach, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23: Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25: Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27: Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 29: Boston, MA - Xfinity Center

July 30: Philadelphia, PA - Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24: West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25: Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27: Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28: Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3: Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6: Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7: Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9: Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2: Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3: Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Oct. 5: Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8: Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

Oct. 10: Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Oct. 15: Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17: Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18: Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion