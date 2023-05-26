The Band Camino Unveils New Single 'Last Man in the World'

Celebrated pop-rock trio and live sensation The Band CAMINO returns with another sharp, hard-hitting single – “Last Man In The World."

Complete with upbeat guitar riffs and incisive lyrics about salvaging a relationship, the new song is a lively, stadium-ready anthem that adds to the group’s already-impressive discography.

“Last Man In The World” arrives on the heels of The Band CAMINO’s latest single releases “What Am I Missing?” and “Told You So,” which highlight their infectious, unguarded, and booming guitar-driven pop sound that has resonated with audiences worldwide. In 2022, the three-piece completely sold out their spring U.S. headline run and played their biggest headline show to date at The Factory in Dallas.

Renowned as a live sensation for their captivating, high-impact performances, the band will also wrap their European tour this evening in London. Later this summer, the Nashville by-way-of Memphis band will return to their home-state for a much-anticipated performance at Bonnaroo on Saturday, June 17.

The Band CAMINO is currently in the studio putting the finishing touches on their next project with Elektra. More new music will be coming very soon – and in the meantime – keep up with the group on their social platforms.

ABOUT THE BAND CAMINO:

The Band CAMINO has blazed a permanent trail for themselves in music, garnering more than 500 million global streams to date and widespread acclaim. Since relocating from Memphis to Nashville in 2018, the band (singers/guitarists Jeffery Jordan and Spencer Stewart and drummer Garrison Burgess) has been honing their signature ‘Band Camino’ sound at the crossroads of pop and rock music.

Their self-titled debut album (Sept. 2021) showcases the trio’s electrifying guitar-driven sound, first introduced on their anthemic EP tryhard in 2019, which spawned fan favorites “Daphne Blue” and “See Through.”

﻿In addition to selling out multiple tours – including their largest headline run to date in 2022 – and hitting the major festival circuit with performances at Lollapalooza, Hangout, Forecastle, and Austin City Limits (where they were named a “breakout act” by Grammy.com), The Band CAMINO has developed a highly-engaged worldwide fanbase.

Their growth has been largely stimulated by raw discovery, even catching the attention of Taylor Swift, who included the band’s reflective track “Berenstein” on her “Songs I’m Loving Right Now” playlist in 2018.

In 2021, the band made their national television debut performing “1 Last Cigarette” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and “Underneath My Skin” on The Kelly Clarkson Show. The group has also earned critical praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, The Associated Press, PEOPLE, among others.

PHOTO CREDIT: JIMMY FONTAINE