Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Backseat Lovers Expand 2023 North American Tour

The Backseat Lovers Expand 2023 North American Tour

General on-sale begins Friday, March 3rd at 10AM local time.

Feb. 23, 2023  

The Backseat Lovers have announced an extension of their 2023 North American Tour. With a near sell-out of the band's already announced North American Spring and Summer tour, the four-piece will expand their run to cover additional markets including stops at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on June 6th, Stage AE in Pittsburgh on July 26th, Thompson Point in Portland, Maine on August 2nd and more.

They return stateside after participating in Australia and New Zealand's Laneway Festival as well as an extensive tour of Europe and the U.K. in the first quarter of the year. The tour kicks off April 18th at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre.

The band continue to play significantly larger rooms with each new tour racking up over 70,000 tickets sold already on this year's tour. They'll perform multi-night residencies at Portland's Roseland Ballroom, Oakland's Fox Theatre and Toronto's History. Other highlights include LA's Hollywood Palladium on April 26th, Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium on May 25th, and more. They'll return to Newport Folk Festival on July 29th. See all tour dates below.

The artist presale for the newly announced dates begins Wednesday, March 1st at 10AM ET. Visit here for more info. General on-sale begins Friday, March 3rd at 10AM local time.

The Backseat Lovers released their new album Waiting To Spill (Capitol Records) late last year. The album made a big splash on the charts, coming in at #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #2 Heatseekers Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums.

#9 Vinyl Albums, #9 Internet Albums, #18 Current Album Sales, #21 Billboard Album Sales and #24 Billboard Top Alternative Albums. The band performed songs from their new album on CBS Mornings, performing "Slowing Down,""Know your Name" and "Growing/Dying. and on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Joshua Harmon, Jonas Swanson, KJ Ward & Juice Welch - who comprise The Backseat Lovers - met while in high school and finished up their first EP, Elevator Days, just before graduation. Waiting to Spill is the follow-up to the group's acclaimed 2019 debut, When We Were Friends, which featured the top 20 Alternative hit "Kilby Girl."

They've since amassed over 460 million combined global streams across their songs. Their electrifying live shows have garnered them a significant fan base, already selling out tours across the US and performing to huge crowds at festivals such as Lollapalooza, ACL, Outside Lands, Shaky Knees, Newport Folk Festival and many more.

The Backseat Lovers on Tour

02/24 - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

02/25 - Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

02/26 - Munich, Germany @ Technikum

02/28 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Plaza Club

03/01 - Cologne, Germany @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

03/02 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

03/04 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso - SOLD OUT

03/05 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix - SOLD OUT

03/06 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie - SOLD OUT

03/08 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester - SOLD OUT

03/09 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham - SOLD OUT

03/10 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU - SOLD OUT

03/12 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street - SOLD OUT

03/14 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus - SOLD OUT

03/15 - Bristol, UK @ SWX - SOLD OUT

03/16 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town - SOLD OUT

4/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

4/19 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT

4/21 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater - SOLD OUT

4/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater - SOLD OUT

4/24 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUT

4/25 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

4/26 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT

4/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl - SOLD OUT

4/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

4/30 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA - Mainstage - SOLD OUT

5/15 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

5/18 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

5/19 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Place

5/22 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando - SOLD OUT

5/23 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing - SOLD OUT

5/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT

5/26 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte - SOLD OUT

5/27 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz - SOLD OUT

5/30 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem - SOLD OUT

5/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia - SOLD OUT

6/1 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - SOLD OUT

6/3 - Toronto, ON @ History - SOLD OUT

6/4 - Toronto, ON @ History - SOLD OUT

6/6 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

7/21 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

7/22 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

7/23 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

7/25 - Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple Theatre

7/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

7/27 - Burlington, VT @ Burlington Waterfront Park

7/29 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

8/1 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

8/2 - Portland, ME @ Thompson Point



NOLAN fka (Nolan the Ninja) Unveils New Album dont get TOO excited Photo
NOLAN fka (Nolan the Ninja) Unveils New Album 'don't get TOO excited'
On top of being his debut album under his new moniker, “don’t get TOO excited” embodies NOLAN’s evolution as an artist. Known for his proficient lyrical ability and crate-digging production, NOLAN is excited to showcase his new musical approach and sound unlike anything he’s released before. Watch the music video for SCOOP now!
Prominence Releases New Single Pablo Picasso Photo
Prominence Releases New Single 'Pablo Picasso'
He has since continued to earn even greater praise for recent singles like “Worth It” and “Street Sermon” that placed his storytelling and lyricism at expert heights. Prominence’s style is a blend of emotion and originality that takes form across multiple genres, which gives him the ability to create music with any vibe for various audiences.
THE MOSS Announces Co-Headline Tour With almost monday Photo
THE MOSS Announces Co-Headline Tour With almost monday
Hailed for bringing their youthful exuberance and alternative-rock swagger to the studio and the stage, EP title track “Insomnia” has become a breakout single for the band following major support from key Alternative radio outlets which has led to their first Alternative radio chart debut.
Maddie Zahm Unveils New Single Step on Me Photo
Maddie Zahm Unveils New Single 'Step on Me'
The release of “STEP ON ME” follows the August release of Maddie’s debut EP You Might Not Like Her. The project is an impressive first offering from a uniquely gifted artist whose songwriting has already had a powerful impact with her rapidly expanding fanbase. Maddie’s songwriting packs an often-cathartic gut punch.

From This Author - Michael Major


Retro-Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth Reinvents 'Goldfinger'Retro-Jazz Singer Laura Ainsworth Reinvents 'Goldfinger'
February 23, 2023

Even before the new film noir-themed lyric video of her transformation of the “Goldfinger” theme into a sultry lounge-jazz ballad had its world premiere on Ron Hart’s “Rock and Roll Globe” website, which normally rarely covers jazz, it was already grabbing attention.
Jim Krauseneck's Wife Speaks Out in New 48 HOURS SpecialJim Krauseneck's Wife Speaks Out in New 48 HOURS Special
February 23, 2023

The case was dubbed the Brighton Ax Murder and was one of the oldest, coldest murder cases in America – until now. 48 HOURS correspondent Erin Moriarty reports on the murder, the case against Jim Krauseneck and has an exclusive network television interview with his current wife. Watch a video preview now!
1923 Season Finale Premieres Sunday on Paramount+1923 Season Finale Premieres Sunday on Paramount+
February 23, 2023

1923 introduces a new generation of Duttons led by patriarch Jacob (Harrison Ford) and matriarch Cara (Helen Mirren). The series explores the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition all plague the mountain west, and the Duttons who call it home. Watch the video trailer now!
BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single 'Against The War'BEANS ON TOAST Releases a New Single 'Against The War'
February 23, 2023

Beans on Toast - will release the powerful new single: “Against The War”. One year since the war in Ukraine began and with the Doomsday clock closer to midnight than ever before, the UK folk singer returns with a timely protest song that needs little explanation. Watch the new music video and check out upcoming tour dates!
Ashley Park Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season ThreeAshley Park Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three
February 23, 2023

Ashley Park has joined the third season of Only Murders in the Building. Park will play the recurring character of Broadway ingenue Kimber, as the new season will be centered around a Broadway show. Park joins Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, Paul Rudd, and Andrea Martin, plus series regulars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez.
share