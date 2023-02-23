The Backseat Lovers Expand 2023 North American Tour

The Backseat Lovers have announced an extension of their 2023 North American Tour. With a near sell-out of the band's already announced North American Spring and Summer tour, the four-piece will expand their run to cover additional markets including stops at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City on June 6th, Stage AE in Pittsburgh on July 26th, Thompson Point in Portland, Maine on August 2nd and more.

They return stateside after participating in Australia and New Zealand's Laneway Festival as well as an extensive tour of Europe and the U.K. in the first quarter of the year. The tour kicks off April 18th at Vancouver's Orpheum Theatre.

The band continue to play significantly larger rooms with each new tour racking up over 70,000 tickets sold already on this year's tour. They'll perform multi-night residencies at Portland's Roseland Ballroom, Oakland's Fox Theatre and Toronto's History. Other highlights include LA's Hollywood Palladium on April 26th, Nashville's famed Ryman Auditorium on May 25th, and more. They'll return to Newport Folk Festival on July 29th. See all tour dates below.

The artist presale for the newly announced dates begins Wednesday, March 1st at 10AM ET. Visit here for more info. General on-sale begins Friday, March 3rd at 10AM local time.

The Backseat Lovers released their new album Waiting To Spill (Capitol Records) late last year. The album made a big splash on the charts, coming in at #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #2 Heatseekers Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums.

#9 Vinyl Albums, #9 Internet Albums, #18 Current Album Sales, #21 Billboard Album Sales and #24 Billboard Top Alternative Albums. The band performed songs from their new album on CBS Mornings, performing "Slowing Down,""Know your Name" and "Growing/Dying. and on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Joshua Harmon, Jonas Swanson, KJ Ward & Juice Welch - who comprise The Backseat Lovers - met while in high school and finished up their first EP, Elevator Days, just before graduation. Waiting to Spill is the follow-up to the group's acclaimed 2019 debut, When We Were Friends, which featured the top 20 Alternative hit "Kilby Girl."

They've since amassed over 460 million combined global streams across their songs. Their electrifying live shows have garnered them a significant fan base, already selling out tours across the US and performing to huge crowds at festivals such as Lollapalooza, ACL, Outside Lands, Shaky Knees, Newport Folk Festival and many more.

The Backseat Lovers on Tour

02/24 - Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

02/25 - Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

02/26 - Munich, Germany @ Technikum

02/28 - Zürich, Switzerland @ Plaza Club

03/01 - Cologne, Germany @ Bürgerhaus Stollwerck

03/02 - Nijmegen, Netherlands @ Doornroosje

03/04 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso - SOLD OUT

03/05 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix - SOLD OUT

03/06 - Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie - SOLD OUT

03/08 - Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester - SOLD OUT

03/09 - Birmingham, UK @ 02 Academy Birmingham - SOLD OUT

03/10 - Glasgow, UK @ QMU - SOLD OUT

03/12 - Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street - SOLD OUT

03/14 - Leeds, UK @ Stylus - SOLD OUT

03/15 - Bristol, UK @ SWX - SOLD OUT

03/16 - London, UK @ 02 Forum Kentish Town - SOLD OUT

4/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum

4/19 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre - SOLD OUT

4/21 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater - SOLD OUT

4/22 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater - SOLD OUT

4/24 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - SOLD OUT

4/25 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

4/26 - Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT

4/28 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl - SOLD OUT

4/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

4/30 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA - Mainstage - SOLD OUT

5/15 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom - SOLD OUT

5/17 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway

5/18 - Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

5/19 - Houston, TX @ Bayou Place

5/22 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando - SOLD OUT

5/23 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Landing - SOLD OUT

5/25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT

5/26 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte - SOLD OUT

5/27 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz - SOLD OUT

5/30 - Washington, DC @ The Anthem - SOLD OUT

5/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia - SOLD OUT

6/1 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner - SOLD OUT

6/3 - Toronto, ON @ History - SOLD OUT

6/4 - Toronto, ON @ History - SOLD OUT

6/6 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

7/21 - Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

7/22 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

7/23 - Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre

7/25 - Detroit, MI @ The Masonic Temple Theatre

7/26 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

7/27 - Burlington, VT @ Burlington Waterfront Park

7/29 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

8/1 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

8/2 - Portland, ME @ Thompson Point