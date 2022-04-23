The Backfires Release New Single 'Blindsided'

From both sides of the Atlantic by way of London and Washington DC, the Backfires are an independent rock band based in New York City. Combining Britpop relatability, New York indie rock moodiness, and Pop-Punk energy, the Backfires draw influence from acts like Catfish and the Bottlemen, Sam Fender, The Strokes, and Green Day with big anthemic choruses and infectious guitar lines. Aside from writing, the band spends five days a week rehearsing at The Music Building in New York, formerly home to Madonna, Joey Ramone, Metallica, The Strokes, and Interpol, while honing their sound for live shows. In 2022, The Backfires sold out historic venue Mercury Lounge in February, played New Colossus Festival and SXSW in March, and have upcoming headlining performances at Knitting Factory Brooklyn and Elsewhere Zone 1 scheduled for April and May respectively. They will also be supporting The Mysterines at The Middle East in Boston, MA. With a more mature and danceable alternative rock sound, The Backfires are back with a new single, "Blindsided", following up from their stand-alone October 2021 release "Song 55" which was featured in Billboard, Ones To Watch, Earmilk, Northern Transmissions, and more.

"Blindsided" is reminiscent of 80's/90's movie songs you hear when the main character is in love with someone they can't be with. The band wrote this together after reuniting in London after 1.5 years of Zoom calls, reflecting on being scared to leave home. It tells the story of a long-distance relationship being tested by dream-chasing, keep-the-status-quo communication, and time-difference-induced heartache. It fits in the guitar music revival with Inhaler, Sam Fender, and Snail Mail

Check them out on May 15th @ Elsewhere Zone 1 - Tickets HERE