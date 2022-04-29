The Avalanches Add Three New Shows to North American Tour

The Avalanches have added three new shows to their 2022 North American tour. The Australian sample pioneers will play Los Angeles' Greek Theatre on September 22.

They've also added a second night at Seattle's Neptune Theatre - September 18 - and a late show at Metro Chicago on October 1. General ticket on-sale begins at 10:00 AM local time today, April 29, here. Additional tickets are now available for the October 9 Boston show, which has been moved to a larger venue, House of Blues Boston.

The tour, which kicks off September 16 at Malkin Bowl in Vancouver, BC, showcases band members Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi in an all-new electronic stage setup. The Avalanches will take audiences on a cosmic journey, as they explore the vibrational relationship between light, sound, and spirit - themes explored in their third album, We Will Always Love You (Astralwerks), which was awarded four stars by Rolling Stone and won the prestigious 2020 Australian Music Prize.

The Avalanches recently returned to Coachella, drawing massive crowds to both shows. They will be touring the UK/EU this summer. The Sydney Morning Herald praised their early 2022 show, declaring "The Avalanches deliver a sample of heaven...they united The Bowl by focusing on the enduring power of voices in a hive-mind two-man DJ set on an almighty sound system."

Double J agreed noting, "Armed with an array of synths and samplers, Robbie Chater and Tony DiBlasi piece together a glorious, cohesive set that serves as an emotional journey any Avalanches fan should be pleased to take."

In 2021, The Avalanches commemorated the 20th anniversary of their ground-breaking debut album, Since I Left You, with the release of a deluxe edition featuring numerous bonus tracks - including fresh mixes from such artists as MF Doom, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane and Carl Craig. The anniversary edition, which hit No. 1 on the NACC Electronic college radio chart, is available now in vinyl, CD and digital formats.

The release and subsequent touring in support of Since I Left You was followed by a 16-year radio silence, which was broken with the release of The Avalanches' sophomore album, Wildflower (Astralwerks), which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Vinyl Albums chart and atop the Australian Albums chart in 2016, and 2020's We Will Always Love You.

The story of the love affair between Ann Druyan and Carl Sagan, "science communicators" whose writings and TV programs brought the ever-deepening mysteries of astronomy and astrophysics to the mass audience, served as a creative spark for We Will Always Love You. Druyan, who served as Creative Director in charge of curating the Golden Record, appears on the album cover.

The Avalanches 2022 North American Tour Dates

Tickets here.

9/16 - Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl

9/17 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

9/18 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

9/19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

9/21 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

9/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

9/27 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

9/28 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

9/30 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

10/1 - Chicago, IL - Metro - two shows

10/2 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

10/4 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/5 - MontrÃ©al, QC - ThÃ©Ã¢tre Corona

10/7 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

10/8 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

10/9 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

10/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts