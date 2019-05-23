The Appleseed Cast To Release 'The Fleeting Light of Impermanence'

After nearly five years, emo, indie, post-rock veterans, The Appleseed Cast, reemerge with their new album, The Fleeting Light of Impermanence, due June 28 via Graveface (pre-order). Today the band shared the album's first single "Time The Destroyer" with Brooklyn Vegan and the song will be available on all streaming services this Friday. The Appleseed Cast is currently on a massive Norther American tour with support from Cursive, mewithoutYou. The Glorious Sons, The Freedom Affair, Tennis System and Young Jesus on select dates. All upcoming shows are listed below.

Always adept at maintaining the signature Appleseed sound, yet consistently experimenting and evolving over the last 20+ years with the band. Chris Crisci, with the help of Sean Bergman, Ben Kimball, and Nick Fredrickson, have crafted another epic, heart-sad tale of darkness and light that could well become a personal soundtrack, like so many other TAC albums.



Considered to be one of the titans in the original second wave of emo bands, The Appleseed Cast rose to the spotlight in the late 90's and early to mid 2000's, with a string albums, including Low Level Owl I & II, and non-stop touring, earning them high critical praise and a loyal following. Their influence can be heard in countless contemporary bands such as Chvrches - whose lead singer is a self-proclaimed super fan, Basement, Mewithoutyou and so many more. While fanship continues to grow with each new incarnation from the band, time between albums has also grown a bit over the last 10 years. Despite lineup changes or time between, Crisci is still focused, as much as ever, on touring and continuing to produce the innovative landscape of music the band is known for.



The Fleeting Light of Impermanence, like an organically developed novel, was first conceptualized by Crisci in hundreds of vignettes before seamlessly weaving them together. It was then recorded in three phases. Initial recording was engineered by Luke Tweedy at Flat Black Studio (Iowa City, IA) in January 2019 over six days. The second recording session was engineered by Duane Trower at Weights and Measures Studios (Kansas City, MO) over three days. Part of the recording plan was to set up all of the instruments throughout the main recording room and use shared room mics. Almost all of the reverb on the album comes from these room mics as opposed to artificial reverb units or plugins, giving the lushness that the band was aiming for. Vocals and additional instrumentation was done at home, and the album was mixed by Crisci. Sonically, the new record is equal parts experimental, post rock, and indie but at the end of the day is very much so Appleseed Cast.



Both lyrically and sonically, the album delves into the raw edges of existence, happiness, love and the journey to be free and laid out under the expanse of the universe with the vulnerable defeats and fleeting victories of life. It is about surviving and finding love and meaning against the backdrop of seemingly overwhelming darkness in the world. This idea runs through the entire album and shines in the repeated themes of fire, signifying our life light, the most basic good in people and the love that carries us through. There's a feeling that this fire is both, at the same time, insignificant, as on a lonely beach at the edge of the world or in a pile of leaves, and also the only thing that really matters.

The Appleseed Cast Tour Dates

May 23 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners

May 24 - Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow **SOLD OUT**

May 25 - Omaha, NE @ Winchester

June 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Boulevardia

June 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

June 16 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement

June 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory)

June 18 - Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

June 19 - Savannah, GA @ The Jinx

June 20 - Tampa, FL @ The Crowbar

June 21 - Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

June 22 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

June 23- Jacksonville, FL @ Nighthawks

June 25 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

June 26 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

June 27 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

June 28 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

June 29 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

June 30 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street Collective

July 12 - Wichita, KS @ Wave

July 13 - Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad

July 14 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

July 16 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon

July 17 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

July 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

July 20 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

July 21 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's

July 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

July 23 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's

July 24 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

July 25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

July 27 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

August 11 - Fargo, N*E*R*D @ The Aquarium

August 12 - Winnipeg, MB @ Good Will Social Club

August 14 - Edmonton, AB @ The Starlite Room

August 15 - Calgary, AB @ Dickens

August 16 - Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Theater

August 17 - Seattle, WA @ High Dive

August 18 - Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

August 19 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

August 20 - Boise, ID @ Neurolux

August 22 - Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon Lounge





