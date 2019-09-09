The Allman Family Revival Announces Third Edition

The Allman Family Revival will be returning for its third year in celebration of Gregg Allman's birthday, This year the show is expanding to 3 nation-wide performances. San Francisco at The Fillmore, Denver at the brand-new Mission Ballroom and NYC at The Beacon.

A portion of the proceeds will go to School of Rock, to help fund after school music programs that are picking up the slack for the alarming lack of in-school music programs declining nationwide.

THE ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL 2019

DECEMBER 7 San Francisco @ The Fillmore

DECEMBER 8 Denver @ The Mission Ballroom

DECEMBER 28 NYC @ The Beacon Theater

The Allman Family Revival started as a celebration of music and life in honor of what would have been Gregg Allman's 70th Birthday. It was a party at The Fillmore in San Francisco hosted by his son Devon Allman of The Allman Betts Band.

The first two years featured insane 4-hour long shows with epic jams and guests ranging from Robert Randolph, Luther and Cody Dickinson, Marcus King, Samantha Fish, Jimmy Hall, G. Love, Brooklyn Allman ...and many, many more. All the feels were felt and this night has become a year end tradition and a fan favorite. People fly in from all over the world for this one.

After a warm up set The Allman Betts Band will invite guest stars onto the stage to sing a song they are famous for, and also a song from the Allman catalog. There will be a rotating cast of characters and some epic collaborations onstage culminating in a "all hands on deck" encore that proved to be a juggernaut at the first two Family Revival shows.

Tour

Oct 18 Natchez, MS @ Great Mississippi Balloon Festival

Oct 19 New Orleans, LA @ Crescent City Blues and BBQ Fest

Oct 20 2019 Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

Oct 22 Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts

Oct 23 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

Oct 24 Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Oct 25 Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theater

Oct 26 Punta Gorda, FL @ Big Orange Music Festival

Oct 27 Pembroke Pines, FL @ Charles F. Dodge City Center

Oct 28 Key West, FL @ Sunset Green

Oct 31 Augusta, GA @ The Miller Theater

Nov 1 Auburn, AL @ Woltosz Theatre

Nov 2 Tybee Island, GA @ Tybee Post Theater

Nov 3 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Nov 4 Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre

Nov 6 Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre

Nov 7 Blacksburg, VA @ Lyric Theatre

Nov 8 Richmond, VA @ The National

Nov 9 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre

Nov 10 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Nov 13 @ New York, NY Beacon (with Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov 14 Glenside, PA @ Keswick (with Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov 15 Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale (with Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov 16 Waterloo, NY @ The Vine at Del Lago (with Charlie Daniels Band)

Nov 17 Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music

Dec 7 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (Allman Family Revival)

Dec 8, 2019 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (Allman Family Revival)

Dec 28 New York, NY Beacon (Allman Family Revival)

Dec 30 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Feb 5 St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater

Feb 6 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

Feb 7 Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

Feb 9 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Feb 13 Albany, NY @ Skyloft Music

Feb 14 Salisbury, MA @ Blue Ocean Music Hall

Feb 16 Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music hall

Feb 20 Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre

Feb 21 Anniston, AL @ Anniston Performing Arts Center

Mar 6 Phoenix, AZ @ MIM

Apr 23 Cleveland, MS @ Bologna Performing Arts Center

May 14 Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theater

May 15 Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Center (SOLD OUT)





