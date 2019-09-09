The Allman Family Revival Announces Third Edition
The Allman Family Revival will be returning for its third year in celebration of Gregg Allman's birthday, This year the show is expanding to 3 nation-wide performances. San Francisco at The Fillmore, Denver at the brand-new Mission Ballroom and NYC at The Beacon.
A portion of the proceeds will go to School of Rock, to help fund after school music programs that are picking up the slack for the alarming lack of in-school music programs declining nationwide.
THE ALLMAN FAMILY REVIVAL 2019
DECEMBER 7 San Francisco @ The Fillmore
DECEMBER 8 Denver @ The Mission Ballroom
DECEMBER 28 NYC @ The Beacon Theater
The Allman Family Revival started as a celebration of music and life in honor of what would have been Gregg Allman's 70th Birthday. It was a party at The Fillmore in San Francisco hosted by his son Devon Allman of The Allman Betts Band.
The first two years featured insane 4-hour long shows with epic jams and guests ranging from Robert Randolph, Luther and Cody Dickinson, Marcus King, Samantha Fish, Jimmy Hall, G. Love, Brooklyn Allman ...and many, many more. All the feels were felt and this night has become a year end tradition and a fan favorite. People fly in from all over the world for this one.
After a warm up set The Allman Betts Band will invite guest stars onto the stage to sing a song they are famous for, and also a song from the Allman catalog. There will be a rotating cast of characters and some epic collaborations onstage culminating in a "all hands on deck" encore that proved to be a juggernaut at the first two Family Revival shows.
Tour
Oct 18 Natchez, MS @ Great Mississippi Balloon Festival
Oct 19 New Orleans, LA @ Crescent City Blues and BBQ Fest
Oct 20 2019 Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
Oct 22 Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts
Oct 23 Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
Oct 24 Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Oct 25 Fort Pierce, FL @ Sunrise Theater
Oct 26 Punta Gorda, FL @ Big Orange Music Festival
Oct 27 Pembroke Pines, FL @ Charles F. Dodge City Center
Oct 28 Key West, FL @ Sunset Green
Oct 31 Augusta, GA @ The Miller Theater
Nov 1 Auburn, AL @ Woltosz Theatre
Nov 2 Tybee Island, GA @ Tybee Post Theater
Nov 3 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
Nov 4 Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre
Nov 6 Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theatre
Nov 7 Blacksburg, VA @ Lyric Theatre
Nov 8 Richmond, VA @ The National
Nov 9 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre
Nov 10 Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Nov 13 @ New York, NY Beacon (with Charlie Daniels Band)
Nov 14 Glenside, PA @ Keswick (with Charlie Daniels Band)
Nov 15 Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale (with Charlie Daniels Band)
Nov 16 Waterloo, NY @ The Vine at Del Lago (with Charlie Daniels Band)
Nov 17 Northampton, MA @ The Academy of Music
Dec 7 San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore (Allman Family Revival)
Dec 8, 2019 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom (Allman Family Revival)
Dec 28 New York, NY Beacon (Allman Family Revival)
Dec 30 Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
Feb 5 St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater
Feb 6 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
Feb 7 Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
Feb 9 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
Feb 13 Albany, NY @ Skyloft Music
Feb 14 Salisbury, MA @ Blue Ocean Music Hall
Feb 16 Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music hall
Feb 20 Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre
Feb 21 Anniston, AL @ Anniston Performing Arts Center
Mar 6 Phoenix, AZ @ MIM
Apr 23 Cleveland, MS @ Bologna Performing Arts Center
May 14 Baton Rouge, LA @ Manship Theater
May 15 Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Center (SOLD OUT)