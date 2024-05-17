The Allman Betts Band Kick Off King Crawler Tour, Name New Drummer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Allman Betts Band kicked off their King Crawler Tour last night in Charleston, SC, the band’s first tour in three years. The tour kickoff show did not disappoint. The band played several originals as well as some Allman Brothers classics.

The band also officially welcomed Alex Orbison (son of the legendary Roy Orbison) as their new drummer/percussionist replacing the highly respected and beloved R. Scott Bryan, Allman Betts Band Founding member who passed away in December 2023.

“Having played alongside R. Scott Bryan for years in the Allman Betts Family Revival I got to know his spirit and style which was so special,” says Orbison. “It's an honor to take over his seat and bring that spirit into the band, it's also a challenge because let's face it the guy was a wizard at what he did!”

About the tour, in their own words: “Effortless and great vibes to be back on tour with my brothers…The Allman Betts Band is really a home-base for all of us, where we can celebrate our friendship, our history, our original music and our father’s music. It’s a very special circle of cats. I know R. Scott’s spirit is always with us and he just loved Orbi so much, so it’s all pretty poetic” - Devon Allman

“It feels great to have the Allman Betts Band back together for this tour. We have a very special bond and it’s always a blast when we get together on that stage. We will miss our brother R. Scott Bryan immensely but very grateful to have our long-time friend Alex Orbison with us.” - Duane Betts

Individually, they're Devon Allman and Duane Betts, two solo artists and modern-day guitar heroes who've both spent years creating their version of American roots music.

Together, they're the leaders of The Allman Betts Band, a supergroup anchored by sharp songwriting, fiery fretwork, and a historic legacy. Inspired by the classic sounds of the group's family tree, The Allman Betts Band makes timeless rock & roll for the modern world, blurring the boundaries between blues, Americana, and southern soul. Over the course of two critically acclaimed studio albums, hundreds of live shows, and annual performances of the Allman Betts Family Revival, The Allman Betts Band has established its own legacy of music and brotherhood.

The Allman Betts Band On Tour

May 17 @ Walhalla Performing Arts Center | Walhalla, SC^ - SOLD OUT

May 18 @ Helena Amphitheater Park | Helena, AL - SOLD OUT

May 19 @ Buckhead Theatre | Atlanta, GA^

May 22 @ Westhampton Beach PAC | Westhampton, NY^ - SOLD OUT

May 23 @ Scottish Rite Auditorium | Collingswood, NJ^

May 24 @ Count Basie CFA | Red Bank, NJ^

May 25 @ Roanoke Festival in the Park | Roanoke, VA - SOLD OUT

May 26 @ St. Augustine Amphitheater | St. Augustine, FL*

May 27 @ Capitol Theatre | Clearwater, FL^

May 29 @ Mercury Ballroom | Louisville, KY^

May 30 @ The Fillmore | Detroit, MI^ - SOLD OUT

May 31 @ Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL^ - SOLD OUT

June 1 @ Hoxeyville Music Festival | Wellston, MI

June 2 @ CEFCU Peoria Riverfront | Peoria, IL^

June 4 @ Birchmere | Alexandra, VA^ - SOLD OUT

June 5 @ State Theatre | State College, PA^

June 6 @ Music Hall | Tarrytown, NY^

June 7 @ Colonial PAC | Keene, NH^ - SOLD OUT

June 8 @ Cabot Theater | Beverly, MA^ - SOLD OUT

June 9 @ Newton Theater | Newton, NJ^ - SOLD OUT

*w/ JJ Grey

^w/ JD Simo

Photo credit: Kaelan Barowsky

