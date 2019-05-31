The APX Release New Single 'All Or Nothing'

The APX (married musicians Dee and Erika Rhodes) are back with yet a nothing soul pumping single. All or Nothing is the latest track from the duo as they get ready to release their highly anticipated album "Amplified Experiment!"

Following their recent release "Your Touch" the duo continues to keep it funky but this time, a little bit more modern. All or Nothing starts off just as the name suggests, with an infectious groove that can't help but make you move.

Produced by The APX themselves and co-written by Dwight Skrapp Reynolds (Usher, Whitney Houston) and Oli J Shaheer (constant lyrical contributor) All or Nothing starts with Erika's powerhouse vocals "If all we have is now, get into it," implying that tomorrow is never promised. We later get into the soul of the track as Dee Rhodes drops the heart-pounding bass line while Erika sings "and we can boogie thru the whole night!" The duo ends the track with a powerful chord change and Dee later taking a ambient sax solo in the background!

All or nothing is definitely here to keep your summer going. Get into this track now!

Full Album Amplified Experiment, releases June 20th, 2019





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You