The 56th Annual CMA Awards Nominations to Be Announced Wednesday

Final nominees for “The 56th Annual CMA Awards” will be revealed Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:00 AM/CT.

Aug. 15, 2022  

Final nominees for "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" will be revealed Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7:00 AM/CT. The complete list will also be posted on the CMA Awards website. Voting for the Second Ballot closes Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 6:00 PM/CT.

Winners of "The 56th Annual CMA Awards" will be determined in a Final Round of voting by eligible voting CMA members. The third and Final Ballot will be emailed to CMA members Monday, Oct. 3. Voting for the CMA Awards Final Ballot ends Friday, Oct. 28 (6:00 PM/CT).

Finalists for the 2022 CMA Broadcast Awards will also be revealed Wednesday, Sept. 7, with winners announced in October.

The CMA Awards media credential application will be available on CMApress.com starting Wednesday, Sept. 7. The application deadline is Friday, Oct. 7.

Two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will host "The 56th Annual CMA Awards." Performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. The program will air live Wednesday, Nov. 9 on ABC.

"The 56th Annual CMA Awards" is a production of the Country Music Association. Robert Deaton is the Executive Producer, Alan Carter is the Director and Jon Macks is the Head Writer.   

The first "CMA Awards Banquet and Show" was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time - making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006. ABC is the network home of the CMA Awards and CMA's other two television properties, "CMA Fest" and "CMA Country Christmas."




