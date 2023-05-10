Texas Garage Punks THE MULLENS Drop New LP 'Get What You Deserve'

The Mullens return with 10 new garage punk rockers on their new release, "Get What You Deserve". Fans of their early singles and their full-length releases on Get Hip Recordings will not be disappointed. The Mullens still deliver premium Texas garage rock.

Recorded at Cloudland Studios by Joe Tacke, "Get What You Deserve" promises to be a satisfying fuzz-soaked journey that fans can expect (and deserve!) from one of Texas' beloved punk bands.

From the blistering psych-fuzzed opening track, "What You Deserve" to the final track, "No More To Talk About", The Mullens have delivered yet another stellar platter of premium, Texas garage rock bangers.

Listen here: