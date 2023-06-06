Teenage Wrist Announce Third Album 'Still Love'

LA-based rock band Teenage Wrist announce their new album, ‘Still Love’, due for release on August 4th via Epitaph Records. Venturing into their third full-length, ‘Still Love’ sees Marshall Gallagher (guitars/vocals) and Anthony Salazar (drums)—producing the album themselves to handcraft their most expansive collection of songs to date from the ground up.

The culmination of the past eight years of Teenage Wrist, this record shows them continually evolving and refining their sound as they reach new heights in both scope and execution. 

Teenage Wrist also share the music video for the album’s title track that features Canadian band, Softcult. With lyrics dealing with toxic masculinity and self-loathing, the song boasts a fullness consisting of fuzzy guitars and soaring harmonies of both bands’ vocalists. Check it out below! 

Vocalist, guitarist and bassist Marshall Gallagher explains, “I was in a pretty dark spot after Covid (as most people were), and I was starting to piece together things about myself that were difficult to face; like why I carry so much shame and guilt, and how the manifestation of those things were quite literally hurting me, as well as others.  

It’s pretty wild how putting thoughts down on paper can help you make sense of your emotions. Writing these lyrics was sort of a gateway to forgiving myself - for big mistakes, for not living up to expectations, for being a s tornado of a person in the process of learning how to live.  Also, I was listening to way too much Sunny Day Real Estate and I'm sure it seeped through.” 

'Still Love’ will undoubtedly please fans who favor the distorted guitars and crunchy chords of 2021’s Earth is a Black Hole but the band aren’t ashamed to admit that there’s a strong pop sensibility that shows how much they’ve grown as songwriters. Lyrically, the songs are more introspective in comparison to the nihilistic energy of their sophomore effort, chronicling the process and emotional catharsis of learning to love oneself. 

The writing process started early 2022 with a retreat in Joshua Tree that inspired the band to push the limits of experimentation, allowing a sense of liberation to flow throughout the record and even into the artwork and visuals. Instead of relying on nostalgia, the dynamic between these two musicians drives them to push the limits not only of Teenage Wrist’s sound but their own personal forms of creative expression.

“We didn’t have a preconception about how we were going to be received for this record, so we decided we should just create something organic that we feel completely present making,” Salazar explains. “There was no other intent than for us to express ourselves.” 

The powerful bond between these two collaborators lies at the core of Teenage Wrist’s music and, more than any other factor, that’s evident on every moment of Still Love. “There was a certain feeling that music gave me as a kid and this is honestly the first time on any record I feel like we kind of came close to achieving that,” Gallagher says of the end result. “We just shot from the gut on this record and tried not to overanalyze things… and I think the record speaks for itself.”   

Teenage Wrist Headlining Tour Dates

Tix On Sale Thurs June 8 @ 10AM LOCAL 

09.05 - Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room 

09.06 - San Francisco, CA – Thee Parkside 

09.08 - Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater 

09.09 - Seattle, WA – Madame Lou’s 

09.11 - Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge 

09.12 - Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge 

09.14 - Milwaukee, WI – X-Ray Arcade 

09.15 - Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome 

09.16 - Grand Rapids, MI – Pyramid Scheme  

09.17 - Toronto, ON – Hard Luck 

09.19 - Boston, MA – Sonia 

09.20 - Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s 

09.21 - Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made 

09.23 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest 

09.24 - Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern 

09.26 - Orlando, FL – Will's Pub 

09.27 - Tampa, FL – New World Brewery 

09.29 - Atlanta, GA – The Earl 

09.30 - Nashville, TN – The End 

10.02 - Dallas, TX – Sons Of Hermann Hall 

10.03 - Austin, TX – The Parish 

10.05 - Phoenix, AZ – Rebel Lounge 

10.07 - San Diego, CA – Soda Bar 

10.08 - Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room 



