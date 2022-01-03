Teenage Halloween & Homeless Gospel Choir Release Split EP

Ringing in the new year, New Jersey queer-power-pop band Teenage Halloween and Pittsburgh punks The Homeless Gospel Choir have released a split EP. This release marks the first studio recordings from each band since 2020.

The EP is streaming now and available to order on vinyl (limited to 500 copies on yellow vinyl) now.

After a long period of time separated from their bandmates due to COVID, The Homeless Gospel Choir and Teenage Halloween went into their respective studios and recorded two new songs each.

Look for more music from The Homeless Gospel Choir coming via Don Giovanni in 2022 as well.

Stream the new EP here.