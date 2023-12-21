Teejay & French Montana Drop 'Drift (Remix)'

Teejay, one of Jamaica's most versatile dancehall artists hailing from Montego Bay, continues to make an indelible impact across the globe with “Drift,” one of the genre's top-performing and standout songs of 2023. Today, the Up-Top Boss unleashed two genre-spanning remixes now available everywhere as the Drift Pack. Get it HERE via Warner Records.

Moroccan-born, Bronx-bred, Grammy-winning rapper French Montana blesses the track with a fresh, flavorful verse. In an accompanying video (directed by Jedi Productions and shot in NYC), the two artists run the streets of Times Square in Manhattan and French's stomping grounds of Mott Haven in the Bronx.

This release follows a week after multi-Grammy-nominated Afrobeats icon Davido featured on Teejay's explosive dance-inspired anthem.

The latter remix will be featured on Teejay's forthcoming debut EP I Am Chippy, slated for release in early 2024 and executive produced by diamond-selling artist Shaggy.

Teejay's summer breakout single “Drift” continues to go the distance with more than 60 million global streams, in addition to over 15 million YouTube views on the official music video. The contagious hook and choreography are storming through nightclubs across the globe, climbing the U.S. Billboard charts (R&B/Hip Hop Airplay, Rhythmic Top 40 Airplay, and Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay), and amassing over a quarter of a billion TikTok views for its viral dance.

Teejay has been a mainstay in Jamaican dancehall for almost a decade, known for his impeccable vocal range and lyrical dexterity. He has made an impact on the island's vibrant musical genre and pumped out hundreds of anthems – “People” (2022), “Bitcoin” (2021), “Unfaithful Games” (2020), “Rags To Riches” (2020), “Moonlight” (2020), “Stimulate (Push It Een)” (2020), and “Up Top Boss” (2018).

He has earned the respect of his fans and dancehall stars like Mavado, who worked with him in the infancy of his career, to Vybz Kartel, who has guest-featured on Teejay's tracks like “Up Top Gaza” & “Pressure”, to Grammy-winning Jamaican superstar Shaggy, who is the executive producer of his forthcoming debut EP I Am Chippy. Earlier this year, he made his television debut on BET by teaming up with Shaggy for a performance of “Gyal Dem Time.” Watch HERE.

Everyone from Cardi B and Offset to Burna Boy has been seen dancing to his explosive viral TikTok hit “Drift”. In September, it was the #1 Most Shazamed Song in NYC, and DJ Funkmaster Flex summoned Teejay to the Madison Square Garden's stage to perform his anthem in front of a sold-out 20,000+ crowd for Hot 97. He also lit up Afrotech in Austin, TX, showing the Lone Star State how dancehall is done!

Teejay will continue to tour until the end of the year. Last Saturday (Dec 16), he joined Lil Wayne and Friends Performance at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. On Dec 23, he will perform in Miami at Mana Wynwood, and then will head back up the East coast on Dec 30 for Hot 97's Winter Jam Performance at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. He also makes stops in The Caribbean throughout the month with shows at Sandals Grande St. Lucian on Dec 19 in St. Lucia and at Glamour The Ultimate New Year's Eve Gala on Dec 31 in Negril, JA.

MORE ON TEEJAY

From Glendevon, Montego Bay, to stages all over the world, Teejay's fresh, melodic-driven edge is defining a new chapter in his career. Born into a family with three older brothers, the artist was constantly surrounded by music. With little resources, he found salvation in music. By nine years old, he released his first song “I Know” on Don Corleone's 2005 Seasons Riddim written by his siblings Tippa and Ice.

The song received heavy rotation on Jamaica's IRIE FM radio station. This was just the beginning of his drift to success. He landed a coveted spot on Jamaica's largest annual music festival Reggae Sumfest in 2015, catapulting his name from his hometown to the entire nation. As he continued to record on riddims with a slew of singles taking over the streets, he developed a cult following. 2023 became the year Teejay would finally hit his much-anticipated milestones.

He linked up with Grammy-award-winning and diamond-selling artist Shaggy on the instant hit “De Gyal Dem Time.” A few months later Teejay's “Drift” took the world by storm. A departure from his lyrically-laden singles, the infectious record accompanied by a dance created by Gabi Don dominated TikTok and became a vehicle for the artist to start charting. Additionally, the artist became the most recent dancehall artist to sign to a major label where he found a home at Warner Records. His 2024 EP I Am Chippy will be an inspirational tale of his journey thus far.

Teejay Tour Dates:

12/19 @ Sandals Grande St. Lucian in St. Lucia

12/23 @ Mana Wynwood in Miami, FL

12/30 @ Barclays Center (Hot 97 Winter Jam Performance) in Brooklyn, NY

12/31 @ Glamour The Ultimate New Years Eve Gala in Negril, JA