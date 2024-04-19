Tee Grizzley Releases New Song 'Suffer in Silence'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multiplatinum Detroit rapper Tee Grizzley turns up the heat yet again on a powerhouse new song entitled “Suffer In Silence” out now.

On the track, an ominous piano loop sets the tone as Tee’s fast and furious flow kicks into high gear. He overpowers the production with a masterful lyrical display punctuated by a promise, “Ain’t done yet, still gonna be bigger. Ain’t done yet, still gonna be richer.” He alternates between punchy rhymes and arresting harmonies, showcasing his versatility once again.

“Suffer In Silence” marks his first release of 2024 on the heels of last year’s fan favorite body of work Tee’s Coney Island. The standout “IDGAF” [feat. Mariah the Scientist & Chris Brown] amassed over 85 million streams and counting, vaulted to #1 at US Urban Radio, soared into the Top 30 on the Billboard Hip-Hop/R&B Chart, and saw him crack the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 2017. Not to mention, he rolled through On The Radar for what became a celebrated freestyle, posting up hundreds of thousands of views in the process.

Continuing a back-to-back run, his prior smashes have recently included Gorgeous Remix” [feat. Skilla Baby & City Girls], “Loop Hole” [with 21 Savage], and more.

ABOUT TEE GRIZZLEY:

﻿Tee Grizzley laces his rhymes with the kind of stories usually reserved for the big screen. He holds nothing back as he honestly chronicles trials, tribulations, and triumphs on the streets of his native Detroit firsthand with a documentarian’s attention to detail. Back in 2016, he returned home from prison and took the first step on the road to redemption.

His debut single “First Day Out” went quadruple-platinum as he expanded his catalog with the double-platinum “From the D to the A” [feat. Lil Yachty], and gold-certified hits “2 Vaults,” “Jetski Grizzley,” “No Effort,” and “Satish.” 2021’s Built For Whatever marked his third straight Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200, Top 10 on the Top R&B/ Hip-Hop Albums Chart, and Top 10 on the US Rap Albums Chart. In addition to praise from the likes of Pitchfork, The FADER, and many more, he has garnered support from JAY-Z and LeBron James, while Ari Melber graciously hosted him on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber. He regularly streams GTA RP, Call of Duty and more, to over 1 million followers on Twitch.

As a businessman, he runs Grizzley Gang Music to sign up and coming artists along with Grizzley Gang Gaming which hosts Grizzley World RP one of the most popular GTA RP servers. 2022’s visual album, Chapters of the Trenches, extended his viral “Robbery” video series and incited tastemaker applause with Billboard citing him as “Rap’s Martin Scorsese.” In its wake, he joined forces with Skilla Baby for the joint mixtape Controversy highlighted by “Gorgeous.” He further lit up 2023 with Tee’s Coney Island highlighted by successive bangers “Loop Hole” [feat. 21 Savage] and “IDGAF” [feat. Chris Brown & Mariah the Scientist]. However, he opens up like never before on his 2024 full-length album—coming very soon.

Photo Credit: Darren Harris