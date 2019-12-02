Teamarrr Joins SiR's 'Summer Forever' Tour

Rising R&B songstress TeaMarrr announces her support on SiR's Summer Forever Tour. The tour kicks off tonight in TeaMarrr's hometown - Boston, MA-and continues through December 17th. The first six tour dates are already sold out, alongside the final date in Los Angeles. For complete details and ticket information, please visit HERE.

The Summer Forever Tour support announcement follows the recent groundbreaking partnership between Raedio, the new label co-founded by EMMY® Award-nominated and two-time Golden Globe® Award-nominated actress, producer, and writer Issa Rae, and Atlantic Records. The joint venture kicked off "Kinda Love" by Raedio flagship artist TeaMarrr via Variety. The track is available now at all DSPs and streaming services. The companion visual, directed by child (Ari Lennox, Lucky Daye), features cameos from Issa Rae and comedian Jessie Woo. Watch Teamarrr assemble her own kind of man in the "Kinda Love" companion visual; streaming now.

Formed earlier this year, Raedio serves artists and creators at the highest level as an "audio everywhere company," operating as the home to a dynamic roster of talent. Most importantly, Raedio extends a platform across media to align acts with film and television projects, commercials, podcasts, and beyond.

SUMMER FOREVER TOUR ITINERARY

* FT. TEAMARRR

* 12-2 BOSTON PARADISE ROCK CLUB

* 12-3 NEW YORK BROOKLYN STEEL

* 12-5 TORONTO PHOENIX CONCERT THEATRE

* 12-6 SILVER SPRING THE FILLMORE

12-8 MIAMI WYNWOOD FACTORY

* 12-9 CHICAGO CONCORD MUSIC HALL

* 12-13 SAN DIEGO SOMA

12-14 SAN FRANCISCO THE MASONIC

* 12-17 LOS ANGELES THE NOVO





