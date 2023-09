Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Coming to Theaters This October; Watch Her Perform 'Cruel Summer' In New Trailer

Viewers at home will be able to watch Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” in AMC theaters, starting October 13. “GMA” also debuted an exclusive first look at the concert film’s trailer during this morning’s broadcast. Watch the video below!

Tickets will be aptly priced $19.89 for adults, while the cost of a child’s ticket is set to $13.13.

Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."

Aside from "Midnights," Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which will be released on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Watch the new trailer for the film here: