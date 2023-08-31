Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Coming to Theaters This October; Watch Her Perform 'Cruel Summer' In New Trailer

Tickets will be aptly priced $19.89 for adults, while the cost of a child’s ticket is set to $13.13.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves & More Photo 4 Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Concert Film Coming to Theaters This October; Watch Her Perform 'Cruel Summer' In New Trailer

Viewers at home will be able to watch Taylor Swift’s concert film “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” in AMC theaters, starting October 13. “GMA” also debuted an exclusive first look at the concert film’s trailer during this morning’s broadcast. Watch the video below!

Tickets will be aptly priced $19.89 for adults, while the cost of a child’s ticket is set to $13.13.

Exploring her past works, the tour includes music from Swift's past "eras," including albums "Fearless," "Red," "1989," "reputation," "Lover," "folklore," "evermore," and the recently released "Midnights."

Aside from "Midnights," Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which will be released on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Watch the new trailer for the film here:




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Olivia Lunny Releases Heartbreak On Repeat Photo
Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak On Repeat'

'TIMEZONE' was preceded by the empowering ‘VIBE CHECK’ — which saw Olivia team up with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Yachty collaborator, Bhad Bhabie —  and ‘WONDERLAND’, which brought her unapologetic energy for another infectious, breezy earworm.

2
Able Machines Announces Sophomore LP & Shares Evidence Photo
Able Machines Announces Sophomore LP & Shares 'Evidence'

able machines announces their futuristic self-produced sophomore album Digital Precision. Alongside the announcement, the pair share the first taste of the project with 'Evidence' out now and its accompanying cinematic, self-directed video. With its Swedish pop influence, the latest track defiantly chooses self-love over a toxic relationship.

3
JHart to Release Fathers Son Tomorrow Photo
JHart to Release 'Father's Son' Tomorrow

Chances are that you’re already well acquainted with the sounds crafted by JHart. Having co-written a string of hits with global superstars including Justin Bieber, Rita Ora, Keith Urban, Camila Cabello, Troye Sivan, Jennifer Lopez, Little Mix, Charlie Puth and Usher, JHart is ready to share his first solo music with the world.

4
Billboard Latin Music Week En Vivo Concert Series Lineup Unveiled Photo
Billboard Latin Music Week 'En Vivo' Concert Series Lineup Unveiled

Global music authority Billboard revealed all of the must-see performances that will take place during Billboard Latin Music Week. The En Vivo concert series will feature dynamic performances by Fonseca, Greeicy, Mike Bahía, Myke Towers, Nathy Peluso and Young Miko in celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak On Repeat'Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak On Repeat'
Able Machines Announces Sophomore LP & Shares 'Evidence'Able Machines Announces Sophomore LP & Shares 'Evidence'
JHart to Release 'Father's Son' TomorrowJHart to Release 'Father's Son' Tomorrow
Billboard Latin Music Week 'En Vivo' Concert Series Lineup UnveiledBillboard Latin Music Week 'En Vivo' Concert Series Lineup Unveiled

Videos

Video: Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance Video Video: Watch Ariana Grande Honor Mac Miller With 'The Way' Performance
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video
Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HAMILTON