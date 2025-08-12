Taylor Swift to Release New Album 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Taylor Swift is back- not that she ever went anywhere. The mega superstar officially announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, on a preview of Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast. The full episode will be released on Wednesday.

She teased the announcement on Monday with a cryptic Instagram post reading, "Thinking about when she said “See you next era…”"

The release date and other album details have yet to be announced, but physical copies will ship before October 13, 2025, as noted on her website. Pre-orders are available now here.

In 2024, Swift's eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, was released. The album broke numerous records, including the highest single-day and weekly streams on Spotify, as well as 17 weeks at the top of the Billboard 200. The original version of the album contained 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with artists Post Malone and Florence + The Machine. She quickly followed it up with a second volume, making the release a double album.

About Taylor Swift

Having sold over 200 million records globally, Swift is one of the best-selling musicians, the most-streamed female artist on Spotify, and the only act to have five albums with first-week sales of over one million copies in the US. She has been featured in listicles such as Rolling Stone's 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time, Billboard's Greatest of All Time Artists, the Time 100, and Forbes Celebrity 100. Among her accolades are 14 Grammy Awards, including three Album of the Year wins; a Primetime Emmy Award; 40 American Music Awards; 49 Billboard Music Awards; 30 MTV Video Music Awards; three IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year awards; and 101 Guinness World Records. Honored with titles such as Artist of the Decade and Woman of the Decade, Swift is an advocate for artists' rights and women's empowerment.

In 2023, Swift set off on a wildly successful tour, taking her to 54 cities across the world. A concert film was filmed in August of 2023 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Before the extended version arrived on Disney+ as "Taylor's Version" the theatrical release became the highest grossing concert film of all time.