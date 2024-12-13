Taylor Swift Wins 10 2024 Billboard Music Awards- See the Full List

Swift is now the most decorated BBMAs winner of all time with 49 wins.
Last night, the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) honored music’s biggest achievements with original performances created by the world’s biggest chart-topping musicians. Hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, the 2024 Billboard Music Awards Presented by Marriott Bonvoy aired on Thursday, December 12 on FOX and Amazon’s Fire TV Channels, as well as on-demand on Paramount+, with performances also rolling out across Billboard.com and via BBMAs and Billboard social channels. The special will be available to stream on-demand on Fire TV Channels and next day on Hulu.
Taylor Swift took home the most trophies of the night with 10 wins including the coveted “Top Artist,” “Top Female Artist,” “Top Billboard 200 Artist,” “Top Hot 100 Artist,” “Hot 100 Songwriter,” “Top Streaming Songs Artist” and “Top Billboard 200 Album.” She is now the most decorated BBMAs winner of all time with 49 wins. In Swift’s acceptance speech she said, “It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I have made...this is the nicest early birthday present you could have given me...it’s exactly what I wanted.”
It was also a big night for Zach Bryan with five wins including “Top Country Album;” Morgan Wallen with four wins including “Top Country Artist;” and first-time finalist Shaboozey shared the three-win spotlight with Bad Bunny, who extended his historic reign as the all-time leader for “Top Latin Artist.” Drake’s three wins solidified his position as the second-most awarded artist in show history with 42 career wins.
Additional first-time winners included Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman and Tyla with two awards each, plus Chappell Roan and Falling In Reverse earning one award each. Beyoncé won her first cross-genre BBMA for “Top Country Female Artist.”
The BBMAs honors the year’s biggest artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, as determined by year-end performance metrics on Billboard’s Year-End Charts, the music industry’s ultimate authority and data-driven measure of success, which measures music consumption from the Billboard charts dated October 28, 2023 through October 19, 2024.
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist
Chappell Roan
Top Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Female Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
Fuerza Regida
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Songwriter
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Producer
Jack Antonoff
Top Streaming Songs Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Song Sales Artist
Shaboozey
Top Billboard Global 200 Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist
Taylor Swift
Top R&B Artist
SZA
Top R&B Male Artist
Tommy Richman
Top R&B Female Artist
SZA
Top R&B Touring Artist
Bruno Mars
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Top Rap Male Artist
Drake
Top Rap Female Artist
Doja Cat
Top Rap Touring Artist
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Beyoncé
Top Country Duo/Group
The Red Clay Strays
Top Country Touring Artist
Zach Bryan
Top Rock Artist
Zach Bryan
Top Rock Duo/Group
Linkin Park
Top Hard Rock Artist
Linkin Park
Top Rock Touring Artist
Coldplay
Top Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Top Latin Female Artist
KAROL G
Top Latin Duo/Group
Fuerza Regida
Top Latin Touring Artist
Luis Miguel
Top Global K-Pop Artist
Stray Kids
Top K-Pop Touring Artist
SEVENTEEN
Top Afrobeats Artist
Tyla
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
Charli XCX
Top Christian Artist
Elevation Worship
Top Gospel Artist
CeCe Winans
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album
Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”
Top Soundtrack
“Trolls: Band Together”
Top R&B Album
Chris Brown “11:11”
Top Rap Album
Drake “For All the Dogs”
Top Country Album
Zach Bryan “Zach Bryan”
Top Rock Album
Noah Kahan “Stick Season”
Top Hard Rock Album
Sleep Token “Take Me Back To Eden”
Top Latin Album
Bad Bunny “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana”
Top K-Pop Album
Jung Kook “GOLDEN”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX “BRAT”
Top Christian Album
Elevation Worship “CAN YOU IMAGINE?”
Top Gospel Album
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top Streaming Song
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”
Top Radio Song
Teddy Swims “Lose Control”
Top Selling Song
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Top Collaboration
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”
Top Billboard Global 200 Song
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song
Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”
Top R&B Song
Tommy Richman “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”
Top Rap Song
Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”
Top Country Song
Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Top Rock Song
Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”
Top Hard Rock Song
Falling In Reverse ft. Jelly Roll “All My Life”
Top Latin Song
FloyyMenor & Cris MJ “Gata Only”
Top Global K-Pop Song
Jung Kook “Standing Next to You”
Top Afrobeats Song
Tyla “Water”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
Dua Lipa “Houdini”
Top Christian Song
Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore “Praise”
Top Gospel Song
CeCe Winans “That’s My King”
