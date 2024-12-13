Taylor Swift Wins 10 2024 Billboard Music Awards- See the Full List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Last night, the Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs) honored music’s biggest achievements with original performances created by the world’s biggest chart-topping musicians. Hosted by actress and comedian Michelle Buteau, the 2024 Billboard Music Awards Presented by Marriott Bonvoy aired on Thursday, December 12 on FOX and Amazon’s Fire TV Channels, as well as on-demand on Paramount+, with performances also rolling out across Billboard.com and via BBMAs and Billboard social channels. The special will be available to stream on-demand on Fire TV Channels and next day on Hulu.

Taylor Swift took home the most trophies of the night with 10 wins including the coveted “Top Artist,” “Top Female Artist,” “Top Billboard 200 Artist,” “Top Hot 100 Artist,” “Hot 100 Songwriter,” “Top Streaming Songs Artist” and “Top Billboard 200 Album.” She is now the most decorated BBMAs winner of all time with 49 wins. In Swift’s acceptance speech she said, “It means the world to me that you guys have embraced the things I have made...this is the nicest early birthday present you could have given me...it’s exactly what I wanted.”

It was also a big night for Zach Bryan with five wins including “Top Country Album;” Morgan Wallen with four wins including “Top Country Artist;” and first-time finalist Shaboozey shared the three-win spotlight with Bad Bunny, who extended his historic reign as the all-time leader for “Top Latin Artist.” Drake’s three wins solidified his position as the second-most awarded artist in show history with 42 career wins.

Additional first-time winners included Benson Boone, Teddy Swims, Tommy Richman and Tyla with two awards each, plus Chappell Roan and Falling In Reverse earning one award each. Beyoncé won her first cross-genre BBMA for “Top Country Female Artist.”

The BBMAs honors the year’s biggest artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters across multiple genres, as determined by year-end performance metrics on Billboard’s Year-End Charts, the music industry’s ultimate authority and data-driven measure of success, which measures music consumption from the Billboard charts dated October 28, 2023 through October 19, 2024.

THE 2024 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS WINNERS (COMPLETE LIST):

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist

Chappell Roan

Top Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Female Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Songwriter

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Producer

Jack Antonoff

Top Streaming Songs Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Song Sales Artist

Shaboozey

Top Billboard Global 200 Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Artist

Taylor Swift

Top R&B Artist

SZA

Top R&B Male Artist

Tommy Richman

Top R&B Female Artist

SZA

Top R&B Touring Artist

Bruno Mars

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Top Rap Male Artist

Drake

Top Rap Female Artist

Doja Cat

Top Rap Touring Artist

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Beyoncé

Top Country Duo/Group

The Red Clay Strays

Top Country Touring Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Artist

Zach Bryan

Top Rock Duo/Group

Linkin Park

Top Hard Rock Artist

Linkin Park

Top Rock Touring Artist

Coldplay

Top Latin Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Top Latin Female Artist

KAROL G

Top Latin Duo/Group

Fuerza Regida

Top Latin Touring Artist

Luis Miguel

Top Global K-Pop Artist

Stray Kids

Top K-Pop Touring Artist

SEVENTEEN

Top Afrobeats Artist

Tyla

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

Charli XCX

Top Christian Artist

Elevation Worship

Top Gospel Artist

CeCe Winans

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album

Taylor Swift “The Tortured Poets Department”

Top Soundtrack

“Trolls: Band Together”

Top R&B Album

Chris Brown “11:11”

Top Rap Album

Drake “For All the Dogs”

Top Country Album

Zach Bryan “Zach Bryan”

Top Rock Album

Noah Kahan “Stick Season”

Top Hard Rock Album

Sleep Token “Take Me Back To Eden”

Top Latin Album

Bad Bunny “nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana”

Top K-Pop Album

Jung Kook “GOLDEN”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX “BRAT”

Top Christian Album

Elevation Worship “CAN YOU IMAGINE?”

Top Gospel Album

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine “The Maverick Way Complete: Complete Vol 02”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top Streaming Song

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”

Top Radio Song

Teddy Swims “Lose Control”

Top Selling Song

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Top Collaboration

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen “I Had Some Help”

Top Billboard Global 200 Song

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Top Billboard Global (Excl. U.S.) Song

Benson Boone “Beautiful Things”

Top R&B Song

Tommy Richman “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”

Top Rap Song

Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”

Top Country Song

Shaboozey “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Top Rock Song

Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves “I Remember Everything”

Top Hard Rock Song

Falling In Reverse ft. Jelly Roll “All My Life”

Top Latin Song

FloyyMenor & Cris MJ “Gata Only”

Top Global K-Pop Song

Jung Kook “Standing Next to You”

Top Afrobeats Song

Tyla “Water”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

Dua Lipa “Houdini”

Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown & Chandler Moore “Praise”

Top Gospel Song

CeCe Winans “That’s My King”

Photo Courtesy of Penske Media

