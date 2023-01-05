Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Taylor Swift Releases 'Midnights' Album Bonus Material

Taylor Swift Releases 'Midnights' Album Bonus Material

The new tracks are now available on Swift's online store.

Jan. 05, 2023  

Taylor Swfit has released new digital versions of "Midnights," featuring "behind the song" versions of select album tracks. Purchase the new "Behind the Song" digital albums here.

The digital albums features four new original covers and a look behind "Mastermind," "Anti-Hero," "Karma," and "Bejeweled."

Swift originally announced the new album at the MTV Video Music Awards. In a post to her Instagram Swift shared that the album is "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face."

Swift recently announced her highly-anticipated "Eras Tour." Check out upcoming tour dates here.

Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore. Swift has achieved nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums.

Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history.



Alberta Cross Announce New Album Sinking Ships Photo
Alberta Cross Announce New Album 'Sinking Ships'
The visuals to accompany the new album project are equally poignant - the video which will drop in a couple of weeks is once again directed by Luis Velasco and shot on Super 8 cameras. Christopher Gee’s (British artist from Portsmouth, who lives and works on The Thames Estuary, Essex) paintings will be used throughout the campaign.
RAYE Reveals Tracklist for My 21st Century Blues Photo
RAYE Reveals Tracklist for 'My 21st Century Blues'
RAYE has revealed the complete tracklist for the highly anticipated record set to include her current smash hit single “Escapism.” (feat. 070 Shake) in addition to previously released tracks like “Black Mascara.”, “Hard Out Here.”, and “The Thrill Is Gone.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates with Lewis Capaldi and more!
Object of Affection Announce Debut Album & Share Single Half Life Photo
Object of Affection Announce Debut Album & Share Single 'Half Life'
Since the release of their 2020 S/T, self released EP and most recent single “Through and Through” (Suicide Squeeze), the band have already shared the stage with accomplished peers Ceremony, Fiddlehead, Special Interest, Gulch, so on. Watch the music video for the lead single now!
Bobby Weir Shares Greatest Story Ever Told Live From Radio City Photo
Bobby Weir Shares 'Greatest Story Ever Told' Live From Radio City
Bobby Weir shares a live version of “Greatest Story Ever Told” featuring Tyler Childers, recorded at the very special Radio City Music Hall performances last year celebrating his beloved debut solo album, Ace. For two nights at the legendary venue, Weir and his band—Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and Barry Sless on pedal steel.

From This Author - Michael Major


Alberta Cross Announce New Album 'Sinking Ships'Alberta Cross Announce New Album 'Sinking Ships'
January 5, 2023

The visuals to accompany the new album project are equally poignant - the video which will drop in a couple of weeks is once again directed by Luis Velasco and shot on Super 8 cameras. Christopher Gee’s (British artist from Portsmouth, who lives and works on The Thames Estuary, Essex) paintings will be used throughout the campaign.
RAYE Reveals Tracklist for 'My 21st Century Blues'RAYE Reveals Tracklist for 'My 21st Century Blues'
January 5, 2023

RAYE has revealed the complete tracklist for the highly anticipated record set to include her current smash hit single “Escapism.” (feat. 070 Shake) in addition to previously released tracks like “Black Mascara.”, “Hard Out Here.”, and “The Thrill Is Gone.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates with Lewis Capaldi and more!
VIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Stars In Rian Johnson's POKER FACE Series TrailerVIDEO: Natasha Lyonne Stars In Rian Johnson's POKER FACE Series Trailer
January 5, 2023

The 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series marks the television debut for the brilliant Rian Johnson (Glass Onion, Knives Out, Star Wars) and is executive produced by and stars Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll, Orange Is The New Black). Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming series now!
Object of Affection (mems of Fury, Death Bells) Announce Debut Album & Share Single 'Half Life'Object of Affection (mems of Fury, Death Bells) Announce Debut Album & Share Single 'Half Life'
January 5, 2023

Since the release of their 2020 S/T, self released EP and most recent single “Through and Through” (Suicide Squeeze), the band have already shared the stage with accomplished peers Ceremony, Fiddlehead, Special Interest, Gulch, so on. Watch the music video for the lead single now!
Bobby Weir Shares 'Greatest Story Ever Told' Live From Radio City Music HallBobby Weir Shares 'Greatest Story Ever Told' Live From Radio City Music Hall
January 5, 2023

Bobby Weir shares a live version of “Greatest Story Ever Told” featuring Tyler Childers, recorded at the very special Radio City Music Hall performances last year celebrating his beloved debut solo album, Ace. For two nights at the legendary venue, Weir and his band—Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring The Wolfpack and Barry Sless on pedal steel.
share