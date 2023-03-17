Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Taylor Swift Releases Four New Tracks Ahead of Eras Tour Launch

The Eras Tour kicks off tonight, March 17, in Glendale, Arizona.

Mar. 17, 2023  

Taylor Swift has released four new songs celebrated the launch of her highly-anticipated Eras Tour.

The songs include "Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)" and "Safe & Sound (Featuring Joy Williams and John Boy Music)," which were originally featured on the Hunger Games soundtrack, have been added to the "Red (Taylor's Version)" album.

"If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)," which was originally heard on "Speak Now," was added to "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "All of the Girls You Loved Before" was added to "Lover."

"All of the Girls You Loved Before" was an unreleased song from the "Lover" album that has since leaked online, gaining popularity on TikTok.

Joy Williams and John Boy Music were previously known as The Civil Wars, although they broke up in 2014. They have reunited for this new collaboration.

Exploring her past works, the Eras Tour will most likely include music from Swift's past "eras," including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.'

Listen to new music by Taylor Swift here:

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates

March 17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
March 24 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
March 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
March 31 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
April 1 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
April 2 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
April 13 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
April 14 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
April 15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
April 21 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
April 22 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
April 23- Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
April 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
April 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 5 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
May 6 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
May 7 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium
May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 19 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 20 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 21 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium
May 26 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 27 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 28 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
June 2 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 4- Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 9 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
June 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
June 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium
June 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium
June 23 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
June 24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium
June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium
July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium
July 7 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
July 22 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
July 23 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
July 28 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium
July 29 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's® Stadium
August 3 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 4 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 5 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium
August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos



