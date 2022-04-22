Tayler Holder Announces New Single 'HUMAN'

Famed content creator Tayler Holder readies to release his emotionally driven upcoming single "HUMAN" on April 27th. This release will follow an exclusive premiere of the single with Sweety High on April 26th.

On this new single Tayler brings his haunting vocals to the track bringing emotions to the surface as it echoes in raw falsetto and emotive messaging from Holder. Outside of music many may know Holder from his viral success on TikTok where he has over 20 million followers.

However, now Tayler is doubling down on his music and making that his first priority as he gets ready to release this emotionally charged new single, that touches close to home as he examines how even though he and others may have celebrity and success, life isn't always perfect and everyone deals with the good days and the bad because at the end of the day we are all just "HUMAN."

When asked about his new single "HUMAN" Tayler said, "'HUMAN' is about someone who's been in the entertainment industry for 6+ years, I've learned that not everything behind the screen is as perfect as it seems. The industry holds us at such high standards and doesn't allow people to make mistakes. At the end of the day, we are all human. I've been through a lot but I am thankful for all the lessons I've learned through it all."

Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession.

After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and starting to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content.

Soon after that Tayler branched out into the world of acting with the online series DIRT where Tayler played the main character Luke who deals with love, and addiction as well as tapping into Tayler's first love in motocross. After joining TikTok Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform continuing to create viral content.

After collaborating with members for years Tayler joined the Hype House for a short period in 2020. Today Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing a majority of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Tayler's socials below for more updates on the release of "HUMAN" as well as future releases and tour dates.