Tara Macri Releases New Single 'Waking Up in California'

Rising pop singer, songwriter, and actress Tara Macri has released the dreamy, escapist single "Waking Up In California" that takes listeners along for the ride on a dreamer's star-crossed coast to coast love affair.

Produced by Garen Gueyikian and mixed by multiple Grammy Award winner Chris Lorde-Alge, "Waking Up in California" mirrors Tara's journey and real-life successes on the Broadway stage as well as her music and film powered roles in LA.

With a quick tempo and brisk verses, the escapist track speeds through life's highs and lows in a quintessential California top-down convertible reminding us that each day brings a new chance of opportunity. In Tara's own words, "This song fuels me in the fact that win or lose, we need to roll the top down on our doubts, put a little caution to the wind and go for our dreams."

Tara has an impressive artistic performance background strengthened by her lifelong passion for the arts that led her to land pivotal roles on Broadway (Hairspray, Jersey Boys, and one of the latest movie-turned-musicals to hit the Broadway stage, The First Wives Club.)

She also starred as Amber in Hairspray at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Nick Jonas and John Stamos. Outside of the theater, Tara is the voice of Young Tigress in the Kung Fu Panda prequel, Secrets of the Scroll, which also featured Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Seth Rogan, and Lucy Liu. Most recently, Tara received praise for her awarding winning performance in Patrick Liscomb's acclaimed film Outcry.

Tara Macri erupted into the pop music stratosphere with the release of her 2015 hit single "Prettiest Girl in the Room" which broke Billboard's Top 80 chart and received extensive airplay on US terrestrial and Sirius XM radio. "Waking Up In California" follows Tara's most recent single/video for "Excuses," inspiring listeners to know their worth and speak their truth.

Watch the new music video here: