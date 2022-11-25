Tamera Shares New Single 'Insensitive'

Tamera returns to the limelight with her latest single "Insensitive". Following the release of her recent sizzling summertime remix of her debut EP single "Wickedest" featuring new vocals from Haile, on "Insensitive" Tamera continues to lean into her West African heritage, harnessing the seductive sounds of her inner goddess over a warm tropical beat lush with alluring vocal harmonies.

Speaking on the track, Tamera says:

Insensitive was written about a relationship that I value greatly. Although I've dealt with trust issues in the past and found it hard to fully open up to a partner, the person I'm referring to in the song has really done the work to make me comfortable enough to fully open up and flourish in the relationship & for someone who has always found this difficult it has become the greatest pleasure to return that same love in tenfold. That is the inspiration behind insensitive.

One of the UK's most exciting and breath-taking new talents, following a tip in 2021 by Amazon Music UK as a 'Ones To Watch' for 2020, Tamera was recognized by YouTube in their #YouTubeBlack Voices Artist Class of 2022 alongside the likes of Bree Runway, Kamille, Midwxst, NSG, Omah Lay and more.

No stranger to the limelight her effortless ability to transcend genres from Afroswing, reggaeton and Hip Hop whilst feeling authentically R&B has swept up support from DJ Target (Targo Embargo), Highsnobiety, i-D, Billboard, Loud and Quiet, The Line of Best Fit and Pop Justice to name a few.

Earlier releases including her smokey debut single 'Romeo', the lush follow up 'Don't Phone', the her 2020 breakout breezy hit 'Flipside' has seen her dubbed a "New Name" by Annie Mac, playlisted at BBC 1Xtra and supported by Nadia Jae, Schon, Hunger, Dummy, Paper, GRM Daily, gal-dem, PAPER, MILK, Nylon, Complex, Hunger, Giles Peterson and more.

In Summer 2022, fans have seen seen Tamera's killer vocals everywhere from BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, The Great Escape and Strawberries and Creem on the mainstage and her own sold out headline show at COLORS.

In 2021 the sensational rising R&B star unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP Afrodite. An emotive exploration of love, life and her heritage, this powerful 5-track statement of her sonic self including the sultry West African influenced 'Wickedest', the warm slice of R&B magic 'Strong For Me', and 'Good Love' ft. Tay Iwar, also featured two new unheard singles 'New Hobby' and 'Angel Dust'.

Produced entirely by cultural mainstay produced by P2J (Wizkid, Beyonce, Snoh Aalegra), Afrodite (the title of which nods to both her Greek and African heritage and culture), saw Tamera hone and express her boundless curiosity and empathy for stories of love and humanity.

Growing up outside of London, in a small town called Gravesend in Kent, Tamera was surrounded and uplifted by the powerful women in her life. With a mum who was constantly singing and playing music around the house from Beyoncé to Alicia Keys, and a grandma who was the minister at their church, as a child Tamera was often called on to start hymns in the service.

From the poems she used to write as a child before she learnt how to write songs, to the music you hear from her today, Tamera's greatest inspiration is her own lived experience and that of others. Harvesting and absorbing the stories and emotions of those around her, there's a deep empathy to her lyricism and a fluidity to her voice that reveals this.

With grandparents each originating from different countries (St Lucia, Nigeria, England and Greece), Tamera's touch points have always been a melting pot that over the past few years she's been busy blending and pushing barriers - prioritising making music that feels genuine to her.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: @Frank Fieber