Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tamera Shares New Single 'Insensitive'

Tamera Shares New Single 'Insensitive'

Produced entirely by cultural mainstay produced by P2J (Wizkid, Beyonce, Snoh Aalegra).

Nov. 25, 2022  

Tamera returns to the limelight with her latest single "Insensitive". Following the release of her recent sizzling summertime remix of her debut EP single "Wickedest" featuring new vocals from Haile, on "Insensitive" Tamera continues to lean into her West African heritage, harnessing the seductive sounds of her inner goddess over a warm tropical beat lush with alluring vocal harmonies.

Speaking on the track, Tamera says:

Insensitive was written about a relationship that I value greatly. Although I've dealt with trust issues in the past and found it hard to fully open up to a partner, the person I'm referring to in the song has really done the work to make me comfortable enough to fully open up and flourish in the relationship & for someone who has always found this difficult it has become the greatest pleasure to return that same love in tenfold. That is the inspiration behind insensitive.

One of the UK's most exciting and breath-taking new talents, following a tip in 2021 by Amazon Music UK as a 'Ones To Watch' for 2020, Tamera was recognized by YouTube in their #YouTubeBlack Voices Artist Class of 2022 alongside the likes of Bree Runway, Kamille, Midwxst, NSG, Omah Lay and more.

No stranger to the limelight her effortless ability to transcend genres from Afroswing, reggaeton and Hip Hop whilst feeling authentically R&B has swept up support from DJ Target (Targo Embargo), Highsnobiety, i-D, Billboard, Loud and Quiet, The Line of Best Fit and Pop Justice to name a few.

Earlier releases including her smokey debut single 'Romeo', the lush follow up 'Don't Phone', the her 2020 breakout breezy hit 'Flipside' has seen her dubbed a "New Name" by Annie Mac, playlisted at BBC 1Xtra and supported by Nadia Jae, Schon, Hunger, Dummy, Paper, GRM Daily, gal-dem, PAPER, MILK, Nylon, Complex, Hunger, Giles Peterson and more.

In Summer 2022, fans have seen seen Tamera's killer vocals everywhere from BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, The Great Escape and Strawberries and Creem on the mainstage and her own sold out headline show at COLORS.

In 2021 the sensational rising R&B star unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP Afrodite. An emotive exploration of love, life and her heritage, this powerful 5-track statement of her sonic self including the sultry West African influenced 'Wickedest', the warm slice of R&B magic 'Strong For Me', and 'Good Love' ft. Tay Iwar, also featured two new unheard singles 'New Hobby' and 'Angel Dust'.

Produced entirely by cultural mainstay produced by P2J (Wizkid, Beyonce, Snoh Aalegra), Afrodite (the title of which nods to both her Greek and African heritage and culture), saw Tamera hone and express her boundless curiosity and empathy for stories of love and humanity.

Growing up outside of London, in a small town called Gravesend in Kent, Tamera was surrounded and uplifted by the powerful women in her life. With a mum who was constantly singing and playing music around the house from Beyoncé to Alicia Keys, and a grandma who was the minister at their church, as a child Tamera was often called on to start hymns in the service.

From the poems she used to write as a child before she learnt how to write songs, to the music you hear from her today, Tamera's greatest inspiration is her own lived experience and that of others. Harvesting and absorbing the stories and emotions of those around her, there's a deep empathy to her lyricism and a fluidity to her voice that reveals this.

With grandparents each originating from different countries (St Lucia, Nigeria, England and Greece), Tamera's touch points have always been a melting pot that over the past few years she's been busy blending and pushing barriers - prioritising making music that feels genuine to her.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: @Frank Fieber



Jabee Pays Homage to Mos Def and Talib Kweli on Black Star Photo
Jabee Pays Homage to Mos Def and Talib Kweli on 'Black Star'
OKC-based rapper Jabee is proud to announce his upcoming EP “Good” is due for release in December. “Good” is produced entirely by Grammy award winning producer Conductor Williams and includes features from Boldy James and Blu. Along with the announcement, Jabee shares the project’s first single “Black Star.”
Sick Individuals Unleash New Single Better With You Photo
Sick Individuals Unleash New Single 'Better With You'
In addition to catering official remixes to the likes of Rihanna, David Guetta, Madonna, Moby, Rita Ora, Avicii and Icona Pop, the Dutch natives’ immersive live experience has lit up some of the world’s most prestigious venues and festivals including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival, Sensation, Mysteryland, Ushuaïa and Creamfields, to name a few.
The Gleeman Shares Festive Anthem I Love Christmastime Photo
The Gleeman Shares Festive Anthem 'I Love Christmastime'
The Gleeman gets ready for the festive season with wistful new single ‘I Love Christmastime’, releasing it one month before the big day. Having hit the scene with his debut EP ‘The Gunslinger’ earlier this year, The Gleeman is set to round off his 2022 with ‘I Love Christmastime’, a song sure to stir up memories of childhood Christmas glee.
Sylvette Release Third Album Single Thread Photo
Sylvette Release Third Album 'Single Thread'
Since forming six years ago, Manchester five-piece Sylvette have built a cult fan base around the country with their dynamic blend of emotive art-rock and Kafkaesque lyrics. Describing themselves as “Björk meets Black Midi, Nine Inch Nails and Black Country New Road”, the band’s name is inspired by the enchanting muse.

From This Author - Michael Major


SYML Unveils New Song 'Better Part of Me' Featuring Sara WatkinsSYML Unveils New Song 'Better Part of Me' Featuring Sara Watkins
November 25, 2022

“Better Part of Me,” the new song from SYML—the solo project of singer, songwriter and producer Brian Fennell—featuring bluegrass vocalist and fiddler Sara Watkins of Nickel Creek and Watkins Family Hour. “Better Part of Me” follows recent single “Howling” featuring Lucius, which debuted alongside a video directed by Benjamin Lussier.  
Hög sjö Announces Self-Titled Debut AlbumHög sjö Announces Self-Titled Debut Album
November 25, 2022

Hög sjö is the artist moniker of the esteemed Swedish producer, musician and songwriter Patrik Berger. He has been behind huge hits for the likes of Robyn, Charli XCX, Diana Ross, Tame Impala, Taylor Swift, Sigrid, Mura Masa, Icona Pop, Santigold, Lana Del Rey and many more.
ELI SMART Releases 'Aloha Soul' EPELI SMART Releases 'Aloha Soul' EP
November 25, 2022

Rising singer-songwriter Eli Smart has released his new EP, Aloha Soul. Hailing from the Hawaiian island of Kauai, he was raised by a family of musicians and grew up on a diet of soul legends such as Gladys Knight, Jimi Hendrix, Prince and The Beatles. Smart moved to Liverpool in his late teens and has since made The UK his second home.
Kathleen Releases 'Asking the Aspens (Live)' From 'Live From Highland Park' EPKathleen Releases 'Asking the Aspens (Live)' From 'Live From Highland Park' EP
November 25, 2022

In the midst of the Global Pandemic, she originally recorded this six-song set live in a Los Angeles backyard accompanied by bandmates and collaborators Aaron Liao (bass, backing vocals), Jay Tibbits (drums, synth bass). The tracklisting notably consists of favorites from her breakthrough Kathleen I EP and the follow-up Kathleen II EP.
Danish Singer-Songwriter Kleo Shares Debut EP 'I Love This Movie'Danish Singer-Songwriter Kleo Shares Debut EP 'I Love This Movie'
November 25, 2022

Kleo has always been fascinated by movies and as a child she could fully immerse herself in the characters appearing on the big screen. Now she's made an EP, 'I Love This Movie' (out November 25th via Tambourhinoceros), about life's defining experiences - both the big and ecstatic and the difficult and dark.
share