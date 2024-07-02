Tab Benoit to Release First Album in 14 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning Blues guitarist Tab Benoit is set to release I Hear Thunder, his first album in fourteen years. To complement the release, Anders Osborne will join Tab onstage when the I Hear Thunder national tour winds across the country, kicking off on July 10th in Raleigh, NC.



I Hear Thunder is the long awaited release by Tab Benoit. It will be available on August 30th on Whiskey Bayou Records. Ten solid tracks that showcase Tab's original guitar style and the great songwriting of the Benoit / Osborne songwriting team. Benoit does more than just play the blues; he defines its future while paying homage to its rich past. I Hear Thunder is a must for roots music fans. Pre-Order it HERE, and be the first to get it.



His last album, Medicine, released in 2014 and co-produced by the legendary Anders Osborne for Concord International, won three Blues Music Awards. Following this notable success, Benoit took a 14-year sabbatical from recording, entering a period of creative exile. This hiatus has only deepened the anticipation and appreciation for his return, illustrating his lasting impact on the genre.



Benoit has always called Houma, Louisiana home. It is where he's made music for himself and others and where he fell in love with the Wetlands. In 2001, his energy shifted to preserving the Wetlands, replacing music as his full-time job. His efforts as a conservationist resulted in multiple accolades, one of which was the prestigious Governor's Award.



To bring focus to the plight of the Wetlands, Benoit created the Voice of the Wetlands All-Stars, pioneers of a sound and style indigenous to Louisiana's Wetlands. The All-Stars featured Cyril Neville, Anders Osborne, George Porter Jr., Big Chief Monk Boudreaux, Johnny Vidacovich, Johnny Sansone, and Waylon Thibodeaux.

I Hear Thunder, his new self-produced album, will be released via Benoit's imprint, Whiskey Bayou Records, formed in 2017, with partner and manager Rueben Williams. Since its inception, the label has released albums by established artists such as Eric McFadden, Damon Fowler, Eric Johanson, Jeff McCarty, and Dash Rip Rock.



Tab wrote and produced I Hear Thunder in his Whiskey Bayou Studio. Of the ten classic-sounding tracks three songs that will initially capture attention are the title track, "I Hear Thunder", the radio track "Why Why", and the song that penned as an apology to his fans "Overdue".

Guitar legend Anders Osborne's brilliance is showcased on every song of Tab Benoit's new record, adding a delicate touch that enhances the album's tone and texture. Anders will join Tab on the 2024 I Hear Thunder Tour, where the two will perform simultaneously, backing each other up as they forge through their vast musical catalogs. Notably, The Meters' bassist George Porter Jr. makes a guest appearance on three tracks, infusing his signature groove into the mix. Tab also proudly features his touring band on the record, with bassist Corey Duplechin and drummer Terence Higgins solidifying the powerhouse lineup.



Benoit's journey began in 1992 with a radio hit from his debut record *Nice and Warm*. Since then, he has received multiple Blues Music Awards and four Grammy nominations. Beyond the music, Benoit is celebrated for his years of activism, particularly concerning the Louisiana Wetlands and coastal erosion. He seamlessly intertwines his artistic brilliance with a profound commitment to environmental advocacy, ensuring his legacy extends beyond the stage into the heart of the land that inspires his bluesy soul. Benoit does more than play the blues; he defines its future while paying homage to its rich past.

TRACK LISTING

1. I Hear Thunder

2. The Ghost of Gatemouth Brown

3. Still Gray

4. Inner Child

5. Watching the Gators Roll In

6. Overdue

7. Why, Why

8. Little Queenie

9. I'm A Write That Down

10. Bayou Man

Photo Credit: Jean Frank

Comments