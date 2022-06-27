TOOL to Release 'Fear Inoculum' on 3-Disc, 180-Gram Vinyl

TOOL's critically-acclaimed, GRAMMY®-Award winning fifth album, Fear Inoculum, arrives as a 3-disc, 180g vinyl release on Aug. 5 via RCA Records.

The collection, which is available for pre-order now here, features new artwork from Adam Jones, and is housed in a triple gatefold jacket with an exclusive poster.

Fear Inoculum vinyl tracklisting

Disc 1: "Fear Inoculum," "Pneuma," and "Invincible"

Disc 2: "Legion Inoculant," "Descending," "Culling Voices," and "Chocolate Chip Trip"

Disc 3: "7empest" and "Mockingbeat"

Quite possibly the era's most highly-anticipated album, Fear Inoculum arrived in August of 2019. Debuting at #1 on Billboard's Top 200, the album earned heaps of critical praise with NPR saying, "Fear Inoculum was worth the 13 year wait," Revolver proclaiming the album "a masterpiece to be dissected for years to come" and Consequence saying the release finds "Tool in peak performance."

Earlier this year, TOOL released "Opiate2", a re-imagined and extended version of the 1992 EP's title track and an accompanying short film, marking the band's first new video in 15 years. The band also unveiled the first incarnation of Fear Inoculum vinyl, dubbed the Ultra Deluxe edition, the limited offering included five 180g vinyl discs emblazoned with a unique etching and accompanied by an elaborate pictorial booklet including never-before-seen artwork.

TOOL formed in 1990, releasing five studio albums: Undertow (1993), Ænima (1996), Lateralus (2001),10,000 Days (2006), and Fear Inoculum (2019); two EPs: 72826 (1991) and Opiate (1992), and the limited-edition boxset Salival (2000). The band has won four GRAMMY Awards®: Best Metal Performance (1998, "Ænima"), Best Metal Performance (2002, "Schism"), Best Recording Package (2007, 10,000 Days) and Best Metal Performance (2020, "7empest"). TOOL is Danny Carey (drums), Justin Chancellor (bass), Adam Jones (guitar) and Maynard James Keenan (vocals).