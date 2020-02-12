TONES AND I Shares Live Performance of 'Never Seen the Rain'

Australian artist Tones And I has shared a live performance of her single "Never Seen The Rain," which was captured at her recent star-studded bushfire benefit concert in Melbourne. The concert, presented by YouTube Music, was live streamed and raised over $87,000 in proceeds which were donated to multiple bushfire charities & fire brigades across Australia. Fans can watch the full concert on Tones And I's YouTube channel and support the cause further by purchasing a bushfire benefit t-shirt, all proceeds from which will be donated.

"Never Seen The Rain" is the latest single from Tones And I's debut EP, The Kids Are Coming, and follows her breakout global hit "Dance Monkey," which has now surpassed 2 Billion streams globally, while ruling the charts in more than 30 countries around the world. The most Shazamed song of all time , "Dance Monkey" rises to #5 this week on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making "Dance Monkey" the first top five Hot 100 hit solely written by a woman in over eight years. In Australia, "Dance Monkey" holds the all-time record for the most weeks spent at #1 on the ARIA singles chart, while in the UK "Dance Monkey" has made Tones And I the longest running #1 of all time by a female artist on the Official Singles Chart.

Having recently performed on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Voice, Tones And I is slated to make a pair of stateside TV performances in the coming weeks, performing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 20th followed by The Today Show on February 24th.

Originally from Australia's Mornington Peninsula, Tones And I traveled to Byron Bay in early 2018 to take a chance at busking. On the first day she had crowds spilling onto the street. Tones quit her retail job and decided to make Byron her new home where she lived out of her van for a year, honing her songwriting and busking every weekend. Today, "Dance Monkey" has been certified 8x platinum by the ARIA with Tones and I taking home four major wins at this year's ARIA Awards including: "Breakthrough Artist," "Best Female Artist," "Best Pop Release," and "Best Independent Release."

Having recently been announced for the Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and Osheaga, Tones And I recently kicked off her first-ever North American tour. The sold-out run, which continues tonight in Vancouver, includes stops in Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Toronto, along with two nights in New York City. In the midst of her North American tour, Tones And I will kick off the European leg of "The Kids Are Coming Tour" with a two night stand in London (2/28 & 2/29) followed by shows in Ireland, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway, Poland, Czech Republic, Austria and France [see itinerary below]. For tickets and more information, visit www.tonesandi.com.

Watch the live performance below.

TONES AND I

2020 TOUR DATES

12 FEBRUARY - The Imperial - Vancouver, British Columbia (SOLD OUT)

13 FEBRUARY - The Showbox - Seattle, Washington (SOLD OUT)

15 FEBRUARY - Popscene at Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, California (SOLD OUT)

18 FEBRUARY - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, California (SOLD OUT)

21 FEBRUARY - The Parish - Austin, Texas (SOLD OUT)

22 FEBRUARY - Canton Hall - Dallas, Texas (SOLD OUT)

28 FEBRUARY - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK (SOLD OUT)

29 FEBRUARY - Electric Ballroom - London, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

1 MARCH - O2 Ritz - Manchester, United Kingdom (SOLD OUT)

3 MARCH - Vicar Street - Dublin, Ireland (SOLD OUT)

4 MARCH - SWG3 TV Studio - Glasgow, United Kingdom (FINAL TICKETS)

7 MARCH - Het Depot - Leuven, Belgium (SOLD OUT)

8 MARCH - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany (SOLD OUT)

9 MARCH - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands (SOLD OUT)

11 MARCH - Huxleys Neue Welt - Berlin, Germany (SOLD OUT)

12 MARCH - Fabrik - Hamburg, Germany (SOLD OUT)

13 MARCH - Vega - Copenhagen, Denmark (FINAL TICKETS)

14 MARCH - Munchenbryggeriet - Stockholm, Sweden (SELLING FAST)

16 MARCH - Rockefeller - Oslo, Norway (FINAL TICKETS)

20 MARCH - Komplex 457 - Zurich, Switzerland (SELLING FAST)

21 MARCH - Backstage - Munich, Germany (SOLD OUT)

23 MARCH - Klub Studio - Krakow, Poland (SELLING FAST)

24 MARCH - Roxy - Prague, Czech Republic (FINAL TICKETS)

26 MARCH - Planet.tt Bank Austria Halle Gasometer - Vienna, Austria (FINAL TICKETS)

28 MARCH - Le Trianon - Paris, France (FINAL TICKETS)

11 APRIL - Pabst Theatre - Milwaukee, Wisconsin (SOLD OUT)

12 APRIL - First Ave - Minneapolis, Minnesota (SOLD OUT)

14 APRIL - Bowery Ballroom - New York, New York (SOLD OUT)

15 APRIL - Theatre of Living Arts- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SOLD OUT)

16 APRIL - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY (SOLD OUT)

18 APRIL - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, Ontario (ROOM UPGRADED)

5 JUNE - Governors Ball - Randall's Island, New York

12 JUNE - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, Tennessee

20 JUNE - Hurricane Festival - Scheessel, Germany

21 JUNE - Southside Festival - Neuhausen Ob Eck, Germany

24 JUNE - Teatro Romano - Verano, Italy

3-5 - Down The Rabbit Hole 2020 - Slijk-Ewjik, Netherlands

5 JULY - Main Square Festival - Arras, France

9 JULY - Les Deferlantes 2020 - Argeles-Sur-Mer, France

10 JULY - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

11 JULY - Pause Guitare festival - Albi, France

13 JULY - Musilac - Aix Lex Bains, France

15-18 JULY - Gurtenfestival - Wabern Bei Bern, Switzerland

15-18 JULY - Colors of Ostrava 2020 - Ostrava, Czech Republic

17-19 JULY - Ilosaarirock - Joensuu, Finland

2 AUGUST - Osheaga Festival - Montreal, Canada





