THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce U.S. Tour Dates
Tickets for the long-awaited US return of The Sisters of Mercy go on sale Friday February 10th at 10:00 AM local time.
THE SISTERS OF MERCY have announced their first US tour in over 14 years: 19 dates, commencing on May 10, 2023.
For over four decades, The Sisters of Mercy (TSOM) have been an iconic force in underground music; defining, defying and denying numerous subgenres of rock and roll.
Their unique blend of punk-psychedelia, metal, dance beats and guttural growls have mesmerized the masses for several generations - and for many fans in the US, this will be their first ever opportunity to catch the band live.
In November 2022, TSOM announced their first live appearance on American soil since the second Bush administration with a headlining spot at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas.
Their Midas touch continued with a concert announced for May 23rd at the Palladium in Los Angeles, selling out within 48 hours. Less than a week later, TSOM announced two additional dates - a headline in Las Vegas following Sick New World and a second show in the City of Angels.
Formed in Leeds, 1980, TSOM, while named after a Leonard Cohen song, took inspiration from such luminaries as Bowie, Slade and The Velvet Underground. But their closest sonic bedfellows are The Stooges, Motörhead and Suicide, the influence of which imbued the band with a distinct sound of their own when compared to others in the post-punk era.
1987's Floodland was a massive breakthrough for the band, featuring epic tracks such as "Dominion," "Lucretia My Reflection," and, of course, 10+ minute opus "This Corrosion," all three of which can still be heard on dance floors to date. 1990's Vision Thing featured a harder, more metal-influenced sound, yet retained their trademark drum machine pummel and lyrical ambiguity.
The disingenuous nature of the music industry in the '90s left Andrew Eldritch with a distaste for the record business, shifting his focus to performing live in lieu of releasing recorded music. Yet, while TSOM have not released an LP since Vision Thing, their popularity and impact has only grown stronger over time, with their erudite rock and roll cacophony influencing countless bands over their tenure.
Recent live reviews have championed the show as the band's strongest in years, with Eldritch supported by the stellar performances of Ben Christo, Dylan Smith, 'Ravey' Dave Creffield and, as ever, Doktor Avalanche. Add to this a cinematic light show and a set list of huge hits, deep cuts and acclaimed new tunes and you've got the recipe for a killer night.
TOUR DATES
Wed, May 10 - Silver Spring MD @ The Fillmore DC - Ticket Link
Sat, May 13 - Las Vegas NV @ Sick New World Festival - SOLD OUT
Sun, May 14 - Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl - Ticket Link
Mon, May 15 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium - Ticket Link
Wed, May 17 - San Francisco CA @ The Masonic - Ticket Link
Fri, May 19 - Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom - Ticket Link
Sun, May 21 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre - Ticket Link
Tue, May 23 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT
Wed, May 24 - Tempe AZ @ Marquee Theatre - Ticket Link
Fri, May 26 - Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center - Please see venue website
Sat, May 27 - Austin TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre - Ticket Link
Mon, May 29 - St Louis MO @ The Pageant - Ticket Link
Wed, May 31 - Boston MA @ Big Night Live - Ticket Link
Fri, June 2 - Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre - Ticket Link
Sat, June 3 - Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore - Ticket Link
Mon, June 5 - Detroit MI @ The Fillmore - Please see venue website
Tue, June 6 - Chicago IL @ The Salt Shed - Please see venue website
Thu, June 8 - Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theatre - Ticket Link
Fri, June 9 - Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium - Ticket Link
Photo credit: Lara Aimee