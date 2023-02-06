THE SISTERS OF MERCY Announce U.S. Tour Dates

THE SISTERS OF MERCY have announced their first US tour in over 14 years: 19 dates, commencing on May 10, 2023.

For over four decades, The Sisters of Mercy (TSOM) have been an iconic force in underground music; defining, defying and denying numerous subgenres of rock and roll.

Their unique blend of punk-psychedelia, metal, dance beats and guttural growls have mesmerized the masses for several generations - and for many fans in the US, this will be their first ever opportunity to catch the band live.

In November 2022, TSOM announced their first live appearance on American soil since the second Bush administration with a headlining spot at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas.

Their Midas touch continued with a concert announced for May 23rd at the Palladium in Los Angeles, selling out within 48 hours. Less than a week later, TSOM announced two additional dates - a headline in Las Vegas following Sick New World and a second show in the City of Angels.

Formed in Leeds, 1980, TSOM, while named after a Leonard Cohen song, took inspiration from such luminaries as Bowie, Slade and The Velvet Underground. But their closest sonic bedfellows are The Stooges, Motörhead and Suicide, the influence of which imbued the band with a distinct sound of their own when compared to others in the post-punk era.

1987's Floodland was a massive breakthrough for the band, featuring epic tracks such as "Dominion," "Lucretia My Reflection," and, of course, 10+ minute opus "This Corrosion," all three of which can still be heard on dance floors to date. 1990's Vision Thing featured a harder, more metal-influenced sound, yet retained their trademark drum machine pummel and lyrical ambiguity.

The disingenuous nature of the music industry in the '90s left Andrew Eldritch with a distaste for the record business, shifting his focus to performing live in lieu of releasing recorded music. Yet, while TSOM have not released an LP since Vision Thing, their popularity and impact has only grown stronger over time, with their erudite rock and roll cacophony influencing countless bands over their tenure.

Recent live reviews have championed the show as the band's strongest in years, with Eldritch supported by the stellar performances of Ben Christo, Dylan Smith, 'Ravey' Dave Creffield and, as ever, Doktor Avalanche. Add to this a cinematic light show and a set list of huge hits, deep cuts and acclaimed new tunes and you've got the recipe for a killer night.

TOUR DATES

Wed, May 10 - Silver Spring MD @ The Fillmore DC - Ticket Link

Sat, May 13 - Las Vegas NV @ Sick New World Festival - SOLD OUT

Sun, May 14 - Las Vegas NV @ Brooklyn Bowl - Ticket Link

Mon, May 15 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium - Ticket Link

Wed, May 17 - San Francisco CA @ The Masonic - Ticket Link

Fri, May 19 - Portland OR @ Crystal Ballroom - Ticket Link

Sun, May 21 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre - Ticket Link

Tue, May 23 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium - SOLD OUT

Wed, May 24 - Tempe AZ @ Marquee Theatre - Ticket Link

Fri, May 26 - Houston TX @ Bayou Music Center - Please see venue website

Sat, May 27 - Austin TX @ Austin City Limits Live at Moody Theatre - Ticket Link

Mon, May 29 - St Louis MO @ The Pageant - Ticket Link

Wed, May 31 - Boston MA @ Big Night Live - Ticket Link

Fri, June 2 - Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre - Ticket Link

Sat, June 3 - Philadelphia PA @ The Fillmore - Ticket Link

Mon, June 5 - Detroit MI @ The Fillmore - Please see venue website

Tue, June 6 - Chicago IL @ The Salt Shed - Please see venue website

Thu, June 8 - Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theatre - Ticket Link

Fri, June 9 - Denver CO @ Fillmore Auditorium - Ticket Link

Photo credit: Lara Aimee