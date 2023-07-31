THE LITTLE MERMAID Star Halle Bailey to Release Debut Solo Single on Friday

Halle Bailey will release her debut solo single, "Angel," on Friday, August 4. Pre-save the single here.

Bailey announced the new single with a video montage of her life and career so far, including early performances and performances at Disney World.

angels make a way somehow. friday. pre-save link in bio 👼🏽 pic.twitter.com/M7btfdJ9x2 — Halle (@HalleBailey) July 31, 2023

Earlier this year, Bailey received rave reviews for her performance as Ariel in Disney's live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid. She will soon be seen as Nettie in the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

Along with her sister, Bailey is one half of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle. Their hit singles include "Do It," "Ungodly Hour," "Cool People," and "Forgive Me."

Bailey's only other acting credit of note is as a supporting player on Freeform's BLACK-ISH spinoff, GROWN-ISH. Freeform, formerly known as ABC Family, is a part of the Disney media empire.