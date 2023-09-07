TANSU Releases New Single 'Downtown'

Singer-songwriter TANSU is excited to announce the release of her new single, the timeless and invigorating “DOWNTOWN,” out today via Little Planet Records, the label started by Dave Rublin (American Authors). The New York City-based artist has been in the studio with Rublin and the song is the first she is sharing from that collaboration. With deep hip-hop influenced drums beats and silky synths, and looking to The Weeknd, SZA, and Beyoncé for inspiration, “DOWNTOWN” is also the debut of a new direction for TANSU.

“I wrote this song on the heels of The First Big Fight with, who was then, my new boyfriend. It was weird, because I was treating the fight with one-night-nonchalance; kind of a, ‘don’t worry baby, I never liked you that much anyway’ type of feeling. Because that’s how you were SUPPOSED to feel when dating in the late 2010’s. ‘Grabbing my scars/ and then deciding just to walk out’ is a very intimate line. It questions how we can be intimate with someone, touch each others’ bodies, our scars, our souls, and then pretend that we can just move on. It’s hard to justify an intimate fling with your soul. ‘DOWNTOWN’ speaks to the juxtaposition of that mind f,” TANSU shares.

She continues, “fresh from the fight, I needed some glorifying attention from someone else. So I went to the studio to go write something. Luckily my producer was also going through a situational something, so we came up with a sexy song while both sexually frustrated. We ended up going out to Three Diamond Door in Bushwick that night after that session. The bridge is an interpretation of what happened after Three Diamond Door. We were buzzed, music made us dance, I got the attention I thought I wanted… but as soon as I stepped outside, I knew who I was calling.” The couple recovered from the argument and got married this past weekend.

TANSU, a name inspired by the Turkish term for the sun's radiant touch on ocean waters just before sunrise, has a diverse cultural background, with roots in Turkey and Ireland. Although she spent her formative years in London and Connecticut, she's called New York City home for the past 13 years, with a brief stint in Boston for college.

During this time TANSU has carefully balanced her life between music and fashion and she defines both as performing arts. While working in Fashion PR she also lent her vocals to numerous projects as a session singer and featured vocalist, most recently releasing “The Wash Up,” co-produced with NYC indie hip-hop artist, Lars Viola. Performing extensively around lower Manhattan and Brooklyn, TANSU also performs every first Thursday at her monthly residency at Lafolia Restaurant in New York.

TANSU’s most exciting musical journey has come from reuniting with college acquaintance Rublin. Together, they've been writing and recording music since 2015, culminating in the release of "DOWNTOWN" as they eagerly prepare to share their full artistic collaboration with the world.

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez