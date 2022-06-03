Syence Debuts New Single 'Sweet Escape'

syence releases "sweet escape" on international DJ Sam Feldt's Heartfeldt label, out June 3rd. The dance-pop hybrid features vocals from newcomer MGRD, crooning romantic, soaring lyrics over the duo's delicate synth droplet melody. As pioneers of the bass pop sound, syence proves their sonic experiments are irresistible with "sweet escape".

First meeting in a college science class, Zach Montoya and Brayden James were brought together by a shared love of live music and production. Soon they decided to form syence, experimenting together and pioneering a sound they describe as 'bass pop'.

2021 saw syence supported by Whethan, Zedd, and Two Friends on live dates, playing the acclaimed Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge Amphitheatre and 'HiJinx' festival in Philadelphia, and closing out the year with their set at 'Countdown NYE' festival in Southern California.

In the years since they have hit the Spotify 'Global Viral' charts, are approaching over 50 million total streams, 5.5 million total listeners and boast 250K monthly listeners of dedicated fans. They released their debut EP bass pop late last year, and started off 2022 with their release, "don't leave," on Never Worry Records.

Their latest single "don't you wanna know" is a step in a unique direction, putting their ear for fun and complex sounds front and center.

Listen to the new single here: