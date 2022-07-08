Sydney Rose Shares Debut EP 'You Never Met Me'

18-year-old singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has shared debut EP You Never Met Me, out now via Public Consumption. The six-track collection arrives to critical acclaim, with Under The Radar attesting, "'You Never Met Me' is the sound of Rose finding herself in her music and introducing herself to the world, tracing all of the messy contours of teenage heartbreak in the process."

The You Never Met Me EP includes previously released tracks "Phoebe Told Me," "Things That Don't Exist (feat. Zachary Knowles)," and "I'll Never Get Over It" (tracklisting below) and is available on all streaming platforms now.

In August, Sydney will kick off U.S. tour dates supporting Addison Grace, beginning August 19th in Chicago, IL and making stops at Elsewhere in NYC and The Echo in Los Angeles before wrapping up September 26th in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets for all dates are available now (tour itinerary below).

Earlier this spring, Sydney shared "Phoebe Told Me," the singer/songwriter's first release via Public Consumption, a joint venture with 300 Elektra Entertainment. With breathy vocals and dreamy style inspired by the song's namesake (Phoebe Bridgers), the track is a meditation on loving yourself and tuning out the pressures of the outside world. The release was followed by intimate ballad "Things That Don't Exist (feat. Zachary Knowles)" in April and "I'll Never Get Over It" in June, which racked up praise from Sweety High for Sydney's "gorgeously delicate voice" and arrived alongside a breezy, beachside music video directed by Syd Ostrander.

Sydney Rose initially gained traction via her intimate YouTube channel covers as well as TikTok, where she has amassed over 200k followers on the platform. Her rendition of Sleeping At Last's "Turning Page" has accumulated over 30 million streams.

TOUR DATES

AUGUST

19 - Chicago, IL - - Beat Kitchen

20 - Detroit, MI - - The Shelter

21 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's -

23 - Boston, MA - - Brighton Music Hall

24 - New York, NY - - Elsewhere Zone One

26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

27 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

SEPTEMBER

15 - Denver, CO - - Larimer Lounge

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

19 - Seattle, WA - - Madame Lou's At The Crocodile

20 - Portland, OR - - Polaris Hall

22 - Oakland, CA - - Starline Social Club

23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

25 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues

26 - Phoenix, AZ - - The Rebel Lounge