Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sydney Rose Shares Debut EP 'You Never Met Me'

Sydney Rose Shares Debut EP 'You Never Met Me'

Tickets for all Sydney Rose tour dates are available now.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  

18-year-old singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has shared debut EP You Never Met Me, out now via Public Consumption. The six-track collection arrives to critical acclaim, with Under The Radar attesting, "'You Never Met Me' is the sound of Rose finding herself in her music and introducing herself to the world, tracing all of the messy contours of teenage heartbreak in the process."

The You Never Met Me EP includes previously released tracks "Phoebe Told Me," "Things That Don't Exist (feat. Zachary Knowles)," and "I'll Never Get Over It" (tracklisting below) and is available on all streaming platforms now.

In August, Sydney will kick off U.S. tour dates supporting Addison Grace, beginning August 19th in Chicago, IL and making stops at Elsewhere in NYC and The Echo in Los Angeles before wrapping up September 26th in Phoenix, AZ. Tickets for all dates are available now (tour itinerary below).

Earlier this spring, Sydney shared "Phoebe Told Me," the singer/songwriter's first release via Public Consumption, a joint venture with 300 Elektra Entertainment. With breathy vocals and dreamy style inspired by the song's namesake (Phoebe Bridgers), the track is a meditation on loving yourself and tuning out the pressures of the outside world. The release was followed by intimate ballad "Things That Don't Exist (feat. Zachary Knowles)" in April and "I'll Never Get Over It" in June, which racked up praise from Sweety High for Sydney's "gorgeously delicate voice" and arrived alongside a breezy, beachside music video directed by Syd Ostrander.

Sydney Rose initially gained traction via her intimate YouTube channel covers as well as TikTok, where she has amassed over 200k followers on the platform. Her rendition of Sleeping At Last's "Turning Page" has accumulated over 30 million streams.

Listen to the new EP here:

TOUR DATES

AUGUST

19 - Chicago, IL - - Beat Kitchen

20 - Detroit, MI - - The Shelter

21 - Lakewood, OH - Mahall's -

23 - Boston, MA - - Brighton Music Hall

24 - New York, NY - - Elsewhere Zone One

26 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

27 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

SEPTEMBER

15 - Denver, CO - - Larimer Lounge

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

19 - Seattle, WA - - Madame Lou's At The Crocodile

20 - Portland, OR - - Polaris Hall

22 - Oakland, CA - - Starline Social Club

23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo

25 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room at House of Blues

26 - Phoenix, AZ - - The Rebel Lounge

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).