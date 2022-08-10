Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Syd Warwick Shares Latest Single 'Sorrow At The End' Off Upcoming Debut EP 'Sad Astra'

Syd Warwick's new EP will be released on August 26.

Aug. 10, 2022  

Vancouver-based musician Syd Warwick released her latest single, "Sorrow at the End" today, from her upcoming debut EP, Sad Astra, which is set to arrive August 26 via Nevado Music.

Discussing the track, Warwick noted, "This song is about the strength of women, and the abuse that is normalized within our relationships. The misogyny that is present within our language, culture and how that affects what many of us are raised to tolerate within our partnerships. It explores generational trauma, and the connection between the psyche of mother and daughter. It's all at once full of grief, honesty, vulnerability and inspiration."

For Warwick, songwriting has shaped her into the person she is today. Writing songs is how she expresses herself and processes the world. Creating Sad Astra has been a progression through healing, as she worked on older songs whose production eluded her and new songs that pushed their way into the world through her creative process. The hardship Warwick experienced in this creative endeavor was amplified by the difficulties of working during a global pandemic and uncertainty about whether or not the music industry

would come out okay on the other side of it. For Warwick, being in a room with a friend to record these songs was one way through those hard times - and to see them released feels like a triumph.

Part of what she had to overcome in making the EP was creating the sound she wanted, and finding the right collaborators. That meant letting go of certain rules around the indie folk sound she felt beholden to and exploring more accessible pop production.

"One of the biggest blocks for me was struggling to find a producer who I felt confident could help bring these songs to life, the way in which I had envisioned," Warwick says. "It really matters who you work with." Warwick collaborated with producer Scott Currie (Kuri), who she credits with bringing something special to the table. Learning to center herself in the recording process also meant letting go of perfectionism, which had derailed her creativity in the past.

"As an artist, I sometimes forget that my music is not just meant to be something that I put out into the world, it's also a gift for myself. It has allowed me to experience the world in beautiful, unique ways - ways that are just for me. Remembering this helps to remind me why I work so hard in the first place," Warwick says.

Warwick announced Sad Astra in June with the single "Lost The Light," which Under The Radar described as feeling, "warm and enveloping... soaring above in a display of towering melody."

Watch the new music video here:




