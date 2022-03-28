Switchfoot & Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour Across America
Switchfoot: Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums) will hit the road this summer for a major tour across America-for the very first time-with Collective Soul. Fans can expect to hear favorites that span Switchfoot's illustrious 20+ year career including selections from the GRAMMY-winning band's latest album, the acclaimed interrobang, released in August of last year.
"Been fans of Collective Soul and their songs from day one," explains Jon Foreman, the group's founder, and lead vocalist. "Can't believe it took this long for us to finally tour together. Psyched it's finally happening!"
Collective Soul singer/guitarist Ed Roland can't wait to get the tour started. "It's always a thrill to go on tour, but this year is going to be so special because we get to be with not only our friends but a great band, Switchfoot! Southern boys meet Southern California boys, which will be a fun time for all!"
The shows kick off in Gary, IN on July 15th and includes a hometown date at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA on August 24th. In addition, the tour includes stops at the YouTube Theatre in Inglewood, CA, and Palladium Times Square in New York. The 40+ date tour wraps up on September 25th in Dallas, TX.
Fans can get early access to tickets & VIP through Artist Presale, which runs between Tuesday, March 29th at 10 AM local time and Thursday, March 31st at 10 PM local time, or through Spotify's Presale event which runs between Wednesday, March 30th at 10 AM local time and Thursday, March 31st at 10 PM local time.
General on-sale begins Friday, April 1st at 10 a.m. local time here. Full tour routing can be found below.
Produced by Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Paul McCartney, Andrew Bird) and mixed by Tchad Blake (Fiona Apple, Arctic Monkeys, Sheryl Crow) Switchfoot's 12th studio album, interrobang has been spotlighted by Vulture and Stereogum while Under The Radar asserted, "A series of nuanced and deeply musical arrangements show that this band once known as punk-infused surf-rockers have matured into something more vital." The band has previously shared videos for album tracks "if I were you", "i need you (to be wrong)", "lost 'cause", "fluorescent" and "the bones of us" which premiered via Alternative Press upon its release last year.
Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar) and Chad Butler (drums)--has sold almost 10 million copies worldwide of their twelve studio albums (including their 2003 double-platinum breakthrough THE BEAUTIFUL LETDOWN and 2009's Grammy Award-winning HELLO HURRICANE), racked up a string of Alternative radio hit singles, and performed sold-out tours with over 5 million concert tickets sold in over 40 countries around the world.
SWITCHFOOT has raised over $2 million dollars to aid kids in their community through their BRO-AM Foundation. Through their unique blend of emotionally intelligent and uplifting brand of Alternative Rock, SWITCHFOOT has earned a devoted and loyal global fan base.
COLLECTIVE SOUL's highly anticipated and critically acclaimed tenth studio album, BLOOD, was released June 21, 2019, on Fuzze-Flex Records/ADA as a download or CD on any of these digital retailers. Vinyl copies of the album are currently available on the band's official website. It garnered impressive debuts on various Billboard's charts, including #3 on the "Alternative Albums" chart. Elsewhere, it debuted at #4 on the "Independent Albums" chart, #5 on the "Rock Albums" chart, #12 on the "Digital Albums" chart, #15 on the "Top Current Albums" chart, and #19 on the "Internet Albums" chart.
Last year, the band announced a visually powerful and socially purposeful collaboration with eco-lifestyle brand One Golden Thread through the launch of an exclusive limited edition lyrical "tree-shirt, created to express the golden thread that connects all our collective souls." It's available now on One Golden Thread's website. A portion of the t-shirt's proceeds will benefit Alzheimer's care, support, and research.
Tour Dates
Fri 7/15 - Gary, IN - - Hard Rock Casino
Sat 7/16 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove
Sun 7/17 - Maryland Heights, MO Saint Louis Music Park
Tue 7/19 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Wed 7/20 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! - Indoor Music Hall
Sat 7/23 - Fond du Lac, WI - Fond du Lac Fair
Sun 7/24 - Wabash, IN - - Honeywell Center
Tue 7/26 - Newport, KY - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
* Wed 7/27 - Midlothian, VA - AfterHours Southside
Sat 7/30 - Grantville, PA - Penn National Racecourse - Hollywood Casino
Sun 7/31 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Tue 8/2 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Wed 8/3 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Thu 8/4 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square
Sat 8/6 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
Sun 8/7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Mon 8/8 - Jackson, MI - - Jackson County Fairgrounds
* Sat 8/13 - Billings, MT - - MetraPark - First Interstate Arena
Sun 8/14 - Denver, CO - - The Mission Ballroom
Mon 8/15 - Sandy, UT - - Sandy City Amphitheater
Wed 8/17 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion
Sat 8/20 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
* Sun 8/21 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
Tue 8/23 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater
Wed 8/24 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Fri 8/26 - Henderson, NV - Sunset Station Outdoor Amphitheater
Sat 8/27 - Flagstaff, AZ - Fort Tuthill Park - Pepsi Amphitheater
Mon 9/5 - New Haven, KY - The Amphitheater at Dant Crossing
Wed 9/7 - Cary, NC - - Koka Booth Amphitheatre at Regency Park
Fri 9/9 - Charleston, SC - The Riviera Theater - Sottile Ballroom
Sat 9/10 - Atlanta, GA - - Cadence Park Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun 9/11 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House
Tue 9/13 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
Wed 9/14 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Fri 9/16 - Orlando, FL - - Hard Rock Live
Sat 9/17 - Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
Tue 9/20 - New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theater
Wed 9/21 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
Fri 9/23 - Austin, TX - - Austin City Limits Live
Sat 9/24 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre