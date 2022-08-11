Sweden's Sweet Teeth Release New Single 'Break My Heart Again'

Swedish alternative rock outfit Sweet Teeth shares the single and music video "Break My Heart Again". An intense and bittersweet powerpop track clocking in at just over one and a half minute, the single is the second one leading up to the four piece's debut full length album "High Anxiety", set for release on Lövely Records in autumn 2022.

The band comments:

"Break My Heart Again" is actually a very early song in our history, and although it's a kinda mellow song it has a real mid-80s hardcore feel to me. The verse sounds really Dag Nasty, although the chorus sounds like The Wannadies haha.. The lyrics are classic heartbreak about a relationship ending too soon."

Sweet Teeth's single and music "Break My Heart Again" is out now on all streaming platforms and YouTube.

Sweet Teeth, perfect smile and raw beauty. Behind it all we find a bittersweet blend of catchy, punky, fuzzy power pop and '90s inspired alternative rock. Small town dreams expressed through noisy guitars, sugar sweet melodies, and honest, straightforward lyrics.

Sweet Teeth sounds like Hüsker Dü mixed with The Flamin' Groovies, Ramones mixed with Big Star or even The Hellacopters mixed with Dinosaur Jr. Hailing from the rural parts of Sweden, the members of Sweet Teeth have played in bands such as The Deadbeats, Disfear, Dollhouse, Year Of The Goat, Tortyr and The Dontcares. Together they find a perfect blend of musical history.

Sweet Teeth released the debut, 7 track mini-album "Acid Rain" in 2021 which immediately received praise from both fans and media. Classic Rock Magazine called the album "a brutal, scintillating mush of frill-free Scandinavian power-pop aggression that calls to mind Hüsker Dü at their most angst-driven and impatient", and the track "My Heart is Big and Broken" was dubbed the "Coolest Song in the World'' by Little Steven (Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band) on his show The Underground Garage. "Acid Rain" was later nominated for best punk record of the year at the Swedish indie awards Manifestgalan.

Despite the pandemic working against them, Sweet Teeth has during their relatively short career played several explosive live shows, sharing stages with bands such as Millencolin, Hurula, Freedom, and Märvel. The four-piece is now set to once again turn heads with their second studio album "High Anxiety", to be released in autumn 2022 on Swedish indie label Lövely Records.

Watch the new music video here: