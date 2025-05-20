Suwannee Roots Revival Adds Oteil & Friends, Steve Kimock, & More to Lineup

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 9th Suwannee Roots Revival takes place Thursday, October 9 through Sunday, October 12 at the renowned Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) in Live Oak, Florida. Fostering the longtime tradition of hosting some of the most prominent names in American roots music and beyond, this four-day camping family-friendly music festival includes camping, music workshops, kids’ activities, arts & crafts, and daily yoga.

Nestled in 800 acres of gorgeous Spanish moss-draped oak and cypress trees along the Suwannee River in northern Florida, Suwannee Roots Revival celebrates community-based fun, growing friendships, laughing families, and the joy you get from making memories with friends old and new.

The festival has announced the 2025 lineup, which includes Oteil & Friends (featuring Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Jason Crosby, Johnny Kimock, Tom Guarna & Lamar Williams Jr.), Yonder Mountain String Band, Donna the Buffalo (all 4 days), Peter Rowan & The Walls of Time Band, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Della Mae, Seth Walker, Henhouse Prowlers, Walter Parks & The Unlawful Assembly, Ain’t Sisters, Jon Stickley Trio, The Lee Boys, John Mailander’s Forecast (as well as Mailander being Artist at Large), and more!

Suwannee Roots Revival focuses on showcasing established and emerging roots musicians throughout the weekend. The lineup includes performers with long histories of epic Suwannee performances along with a history of showcasing some surprise one-of-a-kind collaborations—you never know who will give a surprise sit-in on stage (or in the campgrounds for that matter). There is an open call to play in the many campground pickin’ party sites throughout the weekend, including at Slopryland, hosted by Sloppy Joe, and the Bill Monroe Shrine, hosted by Quartermoon.

With many acts playing multiple times, music will be staged in a variety of areas, including the newly renamed Big Cosmo’s Amphitheater, Dance Tent, Music Hall, and the Music Farmers Stage at The Back Porch.

Big Cosmo's Amphitheater is nestled in a tree-filled natural amphitheater, adding to the magic through the beautiful setting. The Dance Tent is a fantastic spot to immerse yourself in the music and, new to this year, has been relocated a bit closer to the Vendor Village for added convenience! The Music Hall remains an excellent spot for special indoor listening experiences with stage lighting, air conditioning, and a cafe.

Suwannee Roots Revival is excited about the new Music Farmers Stage at The Back Porch—a “VIP section for everyone.” This new music area debuted at Roots’s sister festival, Suwannee Spring Reunion, which takes place in March. The Back Porch (formerly backstage of The Porch Stage) will be open from the start of the music until the end of each night's performances, providing plenty of seating options for relaxation, food from delicious vendors nearby, and live video feeds from Big Cosmo’s Amphitheater to ensure you don't miss any of the action. It will have a full bar set up, and many interesting vending selections nearby.

Special performances will take place at The Back Porch during the evening. The Music Farmers Stage’s new location inside the former Porch Stage building, is a bigger and more comfortable location to host a wide range of hand-on workshops.

The Vendor Village will feature a diverse range of arts and crafts, as well as culinary delights ranging from healthy to decadent. The park itself is a place where children of all ages can rediscover (or discover for the first time) why they fell in love with the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park's magical mixture of sights, sounds, and sensations that make for a weekend of paradise.

Tickets are on sale now. Suwannee Roots Revival offers a multi-day Weekend Ticket that includes festival admission for four days of music, as well as primitive camping on Thursday-Sunday nights. Military and Student discounts are available. Children 12 and under are free if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. For complete ticket information, visit suwanneerootsrevival.com/tickets.

Suwannee Roots Revival 2025 Lineup:

Oteil & Friends

(featuring Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Jason Crosby,

Johnny Kimock, Tom Guarna & Lamar Williams Jr.)

Yonder Mountain String Band

Donna the Buffalo ~ All 4 Days

Peter Rowan & The Walls of Time Band

Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers

Della Mae

Seth Walker

Henhouse Prowlers

Walter Parks & The Unlawful Assembly

Ain’t Sisters

Jon Stickley Trio

The Lee Boys

John Mailander’s Forecast

Mosier Brothers Band

Verlon Thompson

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Songs From The Road Band

The Grass Is Dead

Sauce Boss with Extra Sauce

Nikki Talley Band

Snake Oil Medicine Show

The Fried Turkeys

Frank Douglas & Friends

Sloppy Joe

Quartermoon

John Mailander Artist at Large

Magic Moon Traveling Circus

